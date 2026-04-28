AHA calls for TEFCA individual access SOP delay, citing patient privacy concerns

The American Hospital Association published a letter to The Sequoia Project asking it to delay implementation of the TEFCA Individual Access Services Exchange Purpose Standard Operating Procedures version 3.0. The association cited patient privacy concerns, saying it could expose hospitals to data breaches and patient misidentification. Currently, the IAS XP SOP has an implementation deadline of Aug. 1, 2027.

In its letter to Mariann Yeager, CEO of The Sequoia Project, the AHA acknowledged the importance of data interoperability and highlighted the value of TEFCA in supporting better patient safety and continuity of care.

What's more, the AHA noted that its members recognize that IAS -- the pathway that enables patients to request their records through Qualified Health Information Networks rather than hospital portals -- can help patients make more informed decisions and promote engagement.

"At the same time, the protection of patient data is foundational to patient trust in the health care system and, as such, the government has codified, through statute and regulation, actions certain entities must take to ensure such protection," the AHA stated.

"Thus, any efforts to foster data exchange must be balanced with the existing statutory obligations to protect patient data."

The AHA asserted that the proposals in the IAS XP SOP "do not contend with the statutory and regulatory obligations of hospitals and health systems to protect patient data," creating potential compliance and liability risks.

The AHA instead recommended either establishing a safe harbor for providers who use this SOP for an IAS request or developing regulations that align the proposal with HIPAA.

Understanding the IAS XP SOP proposal

Digital health tools and apps can become IAS providers under TEFCA, enabling patients to use the apps of their choice to obtain copies of their medical records from TEFCA participants. This workflow is similar to how individuals can connect their bank and credit card accounts to a personal finance app to manage their budgets, Epic noted in a blog post.

The IAS provider must sign a contract with a QHIN to become a TEFCA participant.

The IAS XP SOP proposals in question outline the specific requirements that IAS providers are required to follow for individual identity verification when sending an IAS query, as well as identifying when a QHIN, participant or subparticipant is required to respond to an IAS query.

Typical IAS workflows entail identity verification, patient matching and patient consent.

The proposed IAS XP SOP contains three proposed approaches for entities within the TEFCA ecosystem to respond to IAS requests, touching on all threecomponents of the IAS workflow:

Response Approach 1: Requires responding entities to respond to IAS requests using a FHIR credential-based login flow using specified demographic fields for patient matching.

Response Approach 2a: Requires responding entities to respond to any valid IAS requests when the IAS provider has provided the new "TEFCA IAS Consent," or TIC, flow that verifies that the individual has consented to use the IAS.

Response Approach 2b: Requires the responding entity to respond to IAS requests when the entity has determined a match consistent with its response policy, which may include fewer demographic fields or responding without requiring the TEFCA IAS Consent flow.

These three approaches -- credential-based, consent-based or policy-driven -- were designed to support TEFCA's goals of information exchange while promoting flexibility and privacy.