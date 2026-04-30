Skin substitute spending driven by patients, products, prices

It's a perfect storm of factors that has contributed to an unprecedented spike in skin substitute spending, which recently sparked Medicare payment reform.

A new analysis from the Health Care Cost Institute (HCCI) has identified higher prices for more products and patient utilization as the drivers behind more than $10 billion in Medicare spending on skin substitutes in 2024.

CMS recently identified "abusive pricing practices" as the largest contributor to the exponential growth in skin substitute spending, which rose from just $256 million in 2019. However, greater utilization and the use of more products also increased Medicare spending, with geographic variations playing an additional role , HCCI reported.

Average skin substitute spending reached up to $3,132 in 2024 among counties with at least 1,000 Medicare Part B beneficiaries. But the average fell to $0 in some of these counties, the analysis showed.

As a result, the median per-person spending across all counties was $94. In 5% of the counties, though, spending was over $735 per person that year, including counties in Texas, Wyoming and Oklahoma.

Use of skin substitutes also varied significantly by county. Counties with at least 1,000 Medicare Part B beneficiaries had between 0 and 17 people per 1,000 receive the treatment in 2024. In the middle 50% of counties, that translates to 1 to 4 beneficiaries per 1,000. However, in 5% of counties, there were over 7 beneficiaries per 1,000 using skin substitutes.

Skin substitute recipients also tend to get multiple treatments. The analysis showed that the median number of claims per patient was 4.8. Additionally, the median number of units per claim in 2024 was 4.82 but significantly varied by region. For example, the average rose to over 31 units per skin-substitute claim in 5% of counties.

As with utilization and product, price per skin substitute also varied. The median price per unit was $521, but even within the middle 50% of countries, there were large differences, ranging from $233 to $844. The price per unit even jumped to $1,141 in some counties.

HCCI identified some counties that fell into multiple categories of high spending, higher patients per capita, high number of visits per patient and high unit prices. Those counties included Los Angeles and Miami, which generally had elevated levels across all four categories.

With such large populations, the analysis calculated that Medicare spent over $600 million on skin substitutes in LA and nearly $230 million in Miami in 2024.