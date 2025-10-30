Insurers point to provider misuse of surprise billing arbitration

A coalition of national payers says they have identified one of the "most persistent" abuses of the federal process for resolving surprise medical bills: out-of-network providers submitting a large volume of ineligible claims.

A new report from America's Health Insurance Plans (AHIP) and the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association (BSBSA) found that nearly 40% of surprise billing disputes submitted to the federal Independent Dispute Resolution (IDR) process under the No Surprises Act (NSA) were ineligible. Still, many of the claims identified in the report as ineligible advanced through arbitration.

Who was the biggest culprit of ineligible claims? According to the report, the answer is out-of-network providers backed by private equity firms.

"The same private equity-backed outfits that created the surprise billing business model have turned to arbitration abuse as their new strategy to gouge consumers and employers," Mike Tuffin, AHIP president and CEO, said in a statement.

Providers submitting ineligible claims Under the NSA, out-of-network providers and payers can submit surprise billing disputes to the federal IDR process if the items or services on the claim are out-of-network emergency services, out-of-network non-emergency services provided at an in-network facility or out-of-network air ambulance services. Additionally, surprise billing disputes for qualified items and services must follow procedural requirements, the report pointed out. Those include timing requirements, rules for batching or bundling multiple claims, parties participating in an open negotiation period and determinations under applicable state laws. However, the data from AHIP and BCBSA found that, of the 1.23 million surprise billing disputes submitted through the federal IDR process in 2024, approximately 39% were ineligible based on the requirements stated above, including 45% of non-emergency service disputes. The report stated that there "is a stark divide" between disputes considered ineligible by payers and those by IDR entities, which operate the process and make payment determinations. Payers identified and challenged almost 40% of disputes as ineligible, largely based on missed timing requirements or lack of required information. Meanwhile, IDR entities deemed just 17% of disputes as ineligible, including about 15% of emergency, 19% of non-emergency and 10% of air ambulance service disputes. Common reasons payers identified claims as ineligible included: Claims included services payable under Medicare or Medicaid;

Disputes were already resolved through IDR and resubmitted;

Disputes involved in-network providers; and

Claims were already subject to a state surprise billing law.

Consequences of a broken system The current federal IDR process is broken, according to the report. AHIP and BCBSA researchers found that payers are making timely payments to out-of-network providers despite a high volume of ineligible claims. In 2024, health plans paid about three out of four claims within 30 days, the report found. Researchers said that payments for ineligible services are adding to premiums and wasteful healthcare spending. Inefficiencies identified in the report are also "straining the system, and some provider groups see an opportunity to extract higher payments." The findings call for reform to the federal IDR process, they added, including clearer eligibility standards, enhanced oversight and accountability by regulators, realigned incentives through required fees, better screening of disputes at the front end and improved IDR operations. However, providers have called out the burdens payers have put on the federal IDR process. Industry stakeholders have argued that payers have systematically made low payment offers, triggering greater use of the arbitration process to resolve claim disputes. Providers have also complained of missed or delayed payments following an IDR entity's final payment determination. Nearly half of claims were paid late, according to survey results from the Americans for Fair Health Care, which polled more than 48,000 physicians.