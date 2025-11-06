Providence, Humana simplify data exchange with FHIR-based model

By launching a shared interoperability framework, Providence and Humana are addressing a long-standing challenge in health care: the fragmented, inconsistent flow of data between providers and payers. Differences in roster formats and data standards can create delays, rework and duplication, leading to care gaps and increased administrative costs.

"We're building the pipes that make value-based care actually work," said Michael Westover, vice president of population health informatics at Providence.

The new framework standardizes data exchange to improve accuracy, reduce administrative burden and enable more timely, coordinated patient care.

Standardizing member attribution: a deceptively small task The organizations kicked off their collaboration by focusing on one essential problem: member attribution. Standardizing member rosters may seem like a minor technical fix. But the impact is significant. Providence reports managing over 80 different member rosters of varied formats across its contracts. Each requires custom processing. "[Member attribution] seems simple, but it's the core of everything we do," Westover said. To address that complexity, Providence implemented an FHIR-based API that allows Humana to submit member attribution data in a structured, automated format. Based on HL7's Member Attribution Implementation Guide, the API supports versioning, validation and updates to roster data. This eliminates the need to manually process dozens of inconsistent Excel files, allowing systems to match and manage member lists through a single, consistent endpoint. "We're using FHIR to actively confirm which members we're jointly responsible for — and that powers everything downstream," Westover said. This will not only reduce the need for what Westover describes as "an army of 30 people just bringing the data in," but it will also improve patient care. "We're not calling the wrong patient, asking, 'How did your hospital visit go last Tuesday?'" Westover said. "When you improve patient matching, you reduce the risk of delivering the wrong care or missing care altogether." The member attribution portion of the collaboration is currently live. According to Providence, it's already improving the quality of data available to support patient care. "With this shift, we saw a 47% increase in usable clinical data — and no extra work for providers," said Westover. Further use cases are planned. "Next up is claims data, quality measures and integration with the EHR," he added.

Bridging the gap between policy and practice The collaboration project is closely aligned with federal initiatives to improve interoperability across the U.S. healthcare system. "The direction from CMS is clear," said Chris Walker, assistant vice president of interoperability at Humana. "If you're in value-based care, you need to be interoperable. We're aligning with CMS, ONC and the White House pledge — not just in principle, but through real infrastructure." With this work, Providence and Humana are actively developing and testing the standards needed to bring national initiatives like TEFCA and the CMS Interoperability Framework into real-world use. "We're doing the work that shows what payers and providers need to share, and how to do it in a standardized way," Westover said. "I hope the national networks are paying attention." Westover reported that this work is ahead of national initiatives in some ways. For example, TEFCA does not currently support member roster data. "They're not exchanging this kind of data, and there's no implementation guide for it yet," Westover said. "We're not waiting for TEFCA to mature. We're testing the future now with boots-on-the-ground solutions."