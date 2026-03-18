CMS to install centralized IDR platform for disputes

Healthcare payers and providers will soon be able to file disputes under the No Surprises Act's independent dispute resolution process in a centralized platform.

CMS announced on its website earlier this week the creation of the Independent Dispute Resolution (IDR) Gateway, a centralized platform that will replace single-use web forms for dispute management.

The federal agency expects to transition fully to the IDR Gateway in the second half of the year.

Healthcare payers and providers can submit payment disputes through the IDR process to settle disagreements resulting from out-of-network bills eligible under the No Surprises Act.

The IDR process has been a popular avenue for payers and providers to pursue disputes arising from the law. Approximately 1.2 million disputes were filed in the first half of 2025, according to the latest data from CMS. That's almost 40% more compared to the last half of 2024, resulting in a persistent backlog of cases for IDR entities to resolve.

CMS said its IDR entities are managing the rising volume of cases while tackling the backlog. However, payers and providers have faced additional issues with the entire process, including a high volume of disputes ineligible for resolution through IDR.

According to CMS, the new IDR Gateway will provide payers and providers with a single place to manage their disputes, including submitting and responding to disputes, accessing dispute dashboards and reports for their organization and tracking dispute information. Through the platform, participants will also be able to monitor assigned disputes by process phase and review notifications regarding dispute activity.

CMS also highlighted new security features, including identity verification processes and protocols that will only allow U.S.-based users to access the IDR process.

While the announcement was scant on details, the federal agency said it plans to release more information about the IDR Gateway soon.

Jacqueline LaPointe is a graduate of Brandeis University and King's College London. She has been writing about healthcare finance and revenue cycle management since 2016.