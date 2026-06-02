CMS framework aims to clarify Medicaid work requirements

An interim final rule from the CMS intends to shed light on how states should implement Medicaid work requirements, but industry stakeholders still worry that unclear definitions of medical frailty could unfairly impact some people.

"The Working Families Tax Cut legislation made historic changes to the Medicaid program, and CMS is working closely with states to put those changes into action," CMS Administrator Mehmet Oz said in a statement. "This rule helps Americans build skills and independence through work, education, job training, or community service, creating new opportunities for themselves and their families."

The Medicaid Community Engagement Requirement Interim Final Rule provides some clarity around work requirements and program exemptions, which the agency said should help states carry out the rule come January 2027.

Outlining work requirements and exemptions The framework reiterates the community engagement guidelines, stating that non-pregnant adults ages 19-64 who are not entitled to or enrolled in Medicare but are enrolled in Medicaid in an expansion state are required to participate in the program. These individuals must work, complete community service, participate in a work program or be enrolled in an educational program at least half-time to fulfill program requirements. Individuals may also complete a combination of these activities for at least 80 hours per month or have a monthly income that is not less than the federal minimum wage multiplied by 80 hours. Notably, the framework outlines exemptions to these requirements, including the following: Pregnant individuals or those eligible for postpartum coverage in their state.

Former foster care youth.

Veterans with a disability rating.

Parents, guardians or caretakers of dependent children under age 13 or dependents with a disability.

Those in a drug or alcohol rehabilitation program.

Inmates of a public institution.

Individuals who already comply with similar requirements through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program.

American Indian/Alaska Native people.

Medically frail people. States may also extend hardship exemptions to those who need to travel for themselves or a dependent to obtain certain medical care not available within their community. Optional hardship exemptions may also apply to those living in a county with an unemployment rate at or above 8% or 1.5 times the national average. Notably, the interim final rule does not provide a definition for medical frailty beyond having "special medical needs that significantly impair [beneficiaries'] ability to comply with the requirement." This is a sticking point for some industry groups, including America's Physician Group (APG). "It will be extremely difficult, if not impossible, to administer the community engagement requirements in a manner that will [be] workable, reasonable, and fair for individuals, states, and the health care system, and potentially millions of sick individuals could lose their Medicaid health coverage when they most need it," the group said in a statement. Particularly, provisions stating that individuals with common chronic illnesses might not qualify for exemptions. The rule states that conditions like asthma, hypertension, generalized pain, type 1 or 2 diabetes or headaches do not "significantly impair an individual's ability" to meet community requirements. The rule also said those conditions might fluctuate such that they may no longer impair an individual's ability to work. "These statements suggest that individuals on Medicaid with chronic or serious conditions may be forced into a nearly endless cycle of doctors' visits to determine how ill they really are and whether they can work; that states will similarly have to digest endless streams of such information about enrollees; and that states will also have substantial latitude to force enrollees off the program through subjective interpretations about their illnesses and their ability to work," APG said.