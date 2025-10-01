Health status of those affected by Medicaid work requirements

A new study in JAMA illustrates the clinical profile of individuals who stand to lose healthcare coverage under newly approved Medicaid work requirements as part of Trump's tax law. Notably, these individuals tend to be sicker, while many still are working -- albeit less than the requisite 20 hours per week -- or searching for work, the researchers found.

Specifically, 4 in 10 of the individuals at-risk of losing their coverage have three or more chronic conditions, and another tenth manage at least five prescription medications. These proportions are greater among adults aged 50-64.

These findings go beyond raw coverage loss numbers and provide a closer look at how Medicaid work requirements will affect beneficiaries. Given that those most at-risk of losing their coverage tend to be sicker, the researchers indicated that the consequences could be grave.

Background Passed in July 2025, Trump's tax law implemented nationwide Medicaid work requirements that many healthcare experts said would adversely impact the sickest Americans. The law dictates that adults receiving Medicaid coverage must work or volunteer for 80 hours each month or be enrolled in an educational program. While there are some exemptions to the rule, such as for those considered "medically frail," around 5 million adults are estimated to lose their Medicaid coverage by 2034, according to the researchers.