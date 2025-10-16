Epic's MyChart Central expands unified experience in new states

Epic Systems is celebrating a step forward for MyChart Central, the landing page the EHR vendor unveiled at its user group meeting earlier this year to unify disparate patient portal log-ins.

In an announcement last week, Epic said healthcare organizations in Louisiana became the first to offer statewide access on MyChart Central. This lets any patient visiting a provider in the state that uses Epic to log into their patient portal using a single log-in, known as their Epic ID.

These capabilities are a part of Epic's overall effort to improve user experience of its products, according to Trevor Berceau, an R&D director at Epic.

For a long time, the vendor had been hearing from frustrated patients who had multiple MyChart patient portal accounts for the different providers they saw. Epic addressed that problem a few years ago with Happy Together, which lets users log into one MyChart and see a unified view of their accounts at other providers, too.

"But over time, that feedback shifted to, 'this is really helpful that I can see everything from one login, but why do I need to remember and maintain 3, 4, 5 different accounts?'" Berceau said in an August interview.

That's where MyChart Central comes in, he said. It's a simple solution to an important task -- making the patient experience better, he explained.

More organizations launch MyChart Central The news out of Louisiana is the first step forward in expanding MyChart Central use. The company launched the product with health systems in Wisconsin, where Epic is headquartered and many systems are customers. Berceau said this was a logical step to ensure there'd actually be utility in the launch. "We were looking for a geography where a high density of the healthcare providers were all willing to bring it live and offer it to their patients," he said. "If we were only able to get one organization in the area live, then the Epic ID doesn't really help because it's just replacing that one username and password." Berceau said at the time of the launch that Epic anticipated spreading to other health systems starting around November, making the news out of Louisiana ahead of schedule.