AI-drafted patient portal messages save 7% on response times

Using AI to draft a patient portal message might save providers time, but long-term gains in efficiency might be offset by the work to review and edit those drafts, according to data from researchers at NYU.

The study, published in npj Digital Medicine, showed that clinicians can shave off about 20 seconds from their response times when using AI in patient portal messaging. This is a boon, the researchers said, considering the added burden secure direct messaging has added to provider workloads in the last five years.

"This paper provides evidence that AI has the potential to make patient-provider communication more efficient and more responsive," Soumik Mandal, research scientist and lead author of the research, said in a press release.

But those efficiency gains might be offset by the work that goes into reviewing the draft responses, the researchers cautioned. That, plus other hangups about message tone, could be deterring some providers assessing the use of AI in patient portal messaging.

"To unlock its full potential in the next phase, however, will require tailored implementation to ensure that AI tools meaningfully reduce clinician burden while enhancing care quality," Mandal added. "The paper outlines some practical strategies to improve draft utilization and guide future implementation efforts as key next steps."

Does AI make patient portal messaging more efficient? The report, which analyzed more than 55,000 patient messages sent between October 2023 and August 2024, sought to assess general AI utilization patterns in patient portal messaging. Overall, about a fifth of providers selected the "Start with Draft" option when beginning a message response. However, uptake was slow at the beginning of the study period. Only 12% of providers opted to use AI to draft a message response in October 2023, with that figure slowly rising to about 20% as the tool became smarter. Using the draft responses tended to increase efficiency, at least in terms of response times, with data showing shorter response times for providers using the AI draft responses than those not using them. However, the researchers cautioned that cognitive burden might still increase when leveraging AI-drafted patient portal messages. Best practice states that providers should review all AI-generated information, including that's sent via patient portal message. Indeed, the researchers noted that draft responses still pop up when writing a response, even when a provider does not intend to use it. "While it is difficult to determine with certainty whether HCPs read drafts in such cases, our estimates suggest that when drafts are reviewed, they add a significant burden, increasing the time spent on each message by 135.42% compared to reading the patient message alone," the researchers said in the study's discussion. The study authors suggested a targeted AI deployment strategy. Designing AI systems that only generate draft responses for certain types of patient portal messages -- perhaps basic messages for which providers are most likely to use an AI draft response -- could be key moving forward.

What types of AI draft responses do clinicians like? In addition to analyzing efficiency trends, the researchers looked at the types of AI draft responses providers tend to gravitate toward. Across provider type, AI draft responses that were shorter, more readable and informative tended to be preferred. However, different types of providers used different types of AI responses. For example, physicians preferred messages that were concise and used neutral language. Conversely, support staff preferred messages that had a warmer tone. The researchers said AI systems could be more efficient by tailoring tone based on the user's profession or title. Still, AI holds great potential, specifically in terms of bridging the expertise gap across providers. Many patient portal messages get filtered to physicians and advanced practice providers, such as nurse practitioners or physician assistants/associates. The researchers observed that AI drafts allowed more messages to be filtered to support staff, potentially lessening the burden on clinicians.