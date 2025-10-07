In patient portal surge, Black patients wait longer for responses

Black and Hispanic patients can expect to wait longer for their primary care teams to respond to their patient portal messages, according to a new report in JAMA Network Open.

More specifically, patients of color -- as well as dual-eligible Medicare and Medicaid patients and folks with limited English proficiency -- are more likely to wait longer than a day to hear from their primary care teams after sending a patient portal message.

These findings are likely a function of resource constraints at clinics treating traditionally underserved patients, but they nevertheless confirm the digital divide in healthcare, the researchers said.

Background Patient portal messaging has become a key feature of the digital healthcare experience. During the pandemic, patients and providers alike turned to secure direct messaging to keep open a line of communication even when they could not physically meet in person. Today, the patient portal supports a wraparound digital consumer experience, allowing individuals to connect with their care teams to ask questions, book appointments and request prescription refills. But as patient portal utilization trends upward, questions of health equity and digital haves and have-nots emerge. Beyond disparities in digital health access, researchers have questioned disparities in digital health engagement. Do all patients get equitable patient portal treatment? In this latest study, which assessed asynchronous patient portal messages sent by nearly 342,000 patients to their primary care providers, revealed steep differences across racial lines, payer type and language preference.

PCPs respond quicker to messages from White patients First, the researchers analyzed patient portal messages that received an answer within one day, finding that White patients were far more likely to get a fast response than their Black and Hispanic counterparts. For example, of the 48,983 messages sent by Black patients, only 32,165 (65.7%) got a response within a day. For Hispanic patients, that number was 63.9%. Meanwhile, 68.5% of the messages sent by White patients got a one-day response. But disparities fell beyond racial lines. When comparing insurance type, researchers found that folks enrolled in commercial insurance were more likely to get a one-day response than dual-eligible patients. Moreover, 68.4% of messages sent by patients preferring to speak English received a one-day response, compared to 58% of those sent by folks who preferred to speak another language. After adjustment, one-day response rates were 1.1 percentage points lower for both Black and Hispanic patients compared to White patients. The steeper disparities emerged when looking at insurance type and language preference. The one-day response rates were 4.9 percentage points lower for dual-eligible patients compared to commercially insured patients. Additionally, they were 4.1 percentage points lower for English-speaking patients than for those with limited English proficiency.