Gen AI company Abridge raises $300M, targets revenue cycle

Healthcare AI start-up Abridge announced it raised $300 million in Series E funding led by Andreessen Horowitz as the company sets its sights on improving revenue cycle management for healthcare providers.

The latest investment will add to the $250 million in funding Abridge announced in February 2025. The company specializing in generative AI for healthcare is now valued at $5.3 billion, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.

Known for its AI-driven medical scribe technology, Abridge said the "new capital will accelerate our efforts to transform the way care is delivered, documented, and reimbursed, starting at the point of care."

The healthcare revenue cycle is a series of highly complex processes that can benefit from the application of AI, particularly for capturing clinical conversations and translating them into billing codes for reimbursement.

Abridge said it will use the latest round of funding to transform clinical documentation and revenue cycle workflows to help address the friction in the revenue cycle, which is contributing to clinician burnout and reimbursement delays.

The company plans to move into the revenue cycle management space by scaling its platform to provide revenue cycle intelligence earlier in clinical conversations and eliminate the need for manual and delayed coordination between clinicians and billing teams.

"Every medical conversation is rich with the signals our healthcare system depends on. Abridge activates those signals in the background, silently handling the complexity so clinicians can focus on the human moments that matter. We reduce the burden, restore time, and help make care about the people at the heart of it all," said Shiv Rao, MD, CEO and co-founder of Abridge, in the announcement.

Abridge currently has over 150 health systems using its generative AI technology to improve the capture of more than 50 million clinical conversations across 55 specialties and 28 languages.

