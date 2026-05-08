Omada Health reports 42% revenue boost, GLP-1 partnership

Alongside a 42% year-over-year revenue jump in its first fiscal quarter of 2026, Omada Health announced that it will join Eli Lilly and Company's Employer Connect program, offering a new direct-to-employer channel for its GLP-1 Care Track.

The digital health provider built on its profitable fourth quarter, reporting $78 million in revenue for Q1 2026, up from $54 million in Q1 2025. The company also narrowed its operating loss from $8.3 million in Q1 2025 to $4.7 million in Q1 2026. Further, the company announced total membership of 1.02 million at the end of Q1 2026, up 51% from Q1 last year.

In addition to these financial results, Omada shared its plan to integrate with Lilly's Employer Connect. The company's GLP-1 Care Track includes prescribing capabilities, lifestyle support and education. The program's goal is to support patients from the initial prescription of anti-obesity medications through the duration of their treatment.

"As an independent program administrator in Eli Lilly and Company's Employer Connect, we plan to support employers seeking direct GLP-1 access by pairing our clinical support and behavioral coaching model," Omada President Wei-Li Shao said during the earnings call. "Employers will be able to offer their members transparent, clinically guided access to anti-obesity medications alongside Omada's wraparound care."

Omada Health also recently joined Optum Rx's Weight Engage portfolio. The pharmacy benefit manager's Weight Engage program provides weight management tools, including behavioral and lifestyle coaching, to support GLP-1 users. The portfolio includes digital health companies such as Virta Health and Calibrate, enabling employers and health plans to design programs tailored to their members' needs.

According to Omada Co-founder, CEO and Director Sean Duffy, this collaboration marks Omada's first offering of prescribing capabilities within a PBM channel. Omada now has relationships with three national PBMs: Optum Rx, CVS Caremark and Express Scripts.

Further, Omada Health recently announced an employer-focused cash-pay option for GLP-1s.

"Across these announcements, Omada can now meet employers where they are, whether they are already covering GLP-1s, exploring coverage for the first time or looking for a lower-cost alternative through an employer defined contribution model," said Duffy in the earnings call. "And critically, our GLP-1 capabilities remain the tip of the spear for sales conversations across the broader Omada platform which is driving growth across the full cardiometabolic suite."

In addition to its GLP-1 offerings, the company provides digital health programs focused on prediabetes, diabetes, hypertension and musculoskeletal issues. The programs leverage telehealth and remote patient monitoring to manage chronic disease between clinic visits. The company went public in June 2025.

Anuja Vaidya has covered the healthcare industry since 2012. She currently covers the virtual healthcare landscape, including telehealth, remote patient monitoring and digital therapeutics.