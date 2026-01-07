GLP-1 drugs primed for FDA approval in 2026

As pharma giants Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk continue to fight for dominance in a GLP-1 market projected to reach more than $140 billion in sales by the end of the decade, the space is expected to remain a duopoly between the two drugmakers.

Despite growing global demand for obesity and other metabolic drugs, the market is largely shaped by the manufacturing scale and commercial success of these two players until new entrants make their way into the fray.

Since the two drug companies continue to control the obesity and diabetes space, they've consequently set the tone on innovation, pricing and access. And this dynamic is unlikely to change in 2026.

At least two GLP-1 drugs are expected to go through FDA review this year, one from Eli Lilly and the other from Novo Nordisk, setting the stage for the next phase of competition between the two rivals.

The GLP-1 developmental pipeline is moving fast, offering new drug modalities for weight loss and chronic disease management. The approval of the following oral and next-generation options has the potential to increase patient choice and impact pricing dynamics in the GLP-1 drug market.

Eli Lilly's first-in-class pill, orforglipron Eli Lilly's closely watched obesity pill, orforglipron, is expected to become the first GLP-1 therapy approved in 2026. After receiving a National Priority voucher that drastically speeds up drug reviews, the company filed for FDA approval in mid-December, with a decision expected by the end of next month. Orforglipron differs from other oral GLP-1s available on the market, including the first to the space -- Lilly's own diabetes medication Rybelsus. It also differs from Novo Nordisk's oral version of its blockbuster weight loss drug, Wegovy, which was approved by the FDA at the end of 2025. Unlike those, Lilly's pill is a small-molecule, non-peptide GLP-1 receptor agonist that can be taken daily without food or water restrictions. This makes orforglipron a more convenient option than Rybelsus and Wegovy, which both must be taken on an empty stomach for better absorption. Lilly seems to be aiming for wider use of its pill, which hit its mark in a late-stage maintenance trial last month. After 72 weeks, orforglipron helped people maintain their weight loss for up to a year after switching from GLP-1 shots, like Wegovy and Lilly's Zepbound, pointing to a possible new use for the drug. Discovered by Chugai Pharma and licensed by Lilly in 2018, orforglipron is also being developed to treat type 2 diabetes and is in its final stage of research. Eli Lilly plans to submit it to the FDA this year, the company says.