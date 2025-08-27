Lilly eyes FDA review after oral GLP-1 weight loss trial

Yesterday, Eli Lilly announced positive weight loss results from a phase 3 trial in adults with obesity and type 2 diabetes, indicating that the company now has the necessary clinical data to apply for FDA approval of its daily oral GLP-1 receptor agonist, orforglipron.

Although Novo Nordisk's pill version of semaglutide (Wegovy) is still on track to become the first oral GLP-1 receptor agonist (RA) for weight loss, orforglipron could achieve more commercial success, if approved, despite underperforming clinical results.

Clinical results In the phase 3 ATTAIN-2 trial, participants with obesity or overweight and type 2 diabetes were randomly administered 6, 12 or 36 milligrams (mg) of orforglipron or a placebo daily for 72 weeks. All doses achieved statistically significant and clinically meaningful weight loss. Compared to the placebo, people taking the highest dose (36 mg) lost an average of 22.9 lbs (10.5%) of body weight, while those administered 6 and 12 mg achieved 6% and 8% reductions, respectively. The clinical results also showed that participants given the highest dosage reached weight loss thresholds of 10% and 15% of their body weight at higher rates than the placebo groups. Nearly half (45.6%) of the participants achieved at least 10% weight loss after taking the highest dose, and more than a quarter (26.0%) reached 15% or greater. In addition to weight loss, orforglipron improved glycemic control. Hemoglobin A1C levels decreased by an average of 1.8% in the highest dose group, with 75% of participants achieving an A1C of 6.5% or lower, compared with just 10.6% in the placebo group. However, discontinuation rates influenced by side effects of around 10% in the highest dose group, compared to 5% in the placebo group, raise real-world tolerability concerns.