Lilly rolls out Employer Connect to close obesity coverage gaps

Eli Lilly has launched Employer Connect, a new direct-to-employer platform that expands access to its weight-loss drug Zepbound for U.S. workers, the pharma giant announced today.

The new platform connects employers with independent program administrators and a nationwide pharmacy dispensing network to help make obesity care more affordable for employees. It also gives employers greater pricing predictability and transparency, the company said in its press release.

Employer Connect partners with more than 15 program administrators, including GoodRx, Teladoc Health and Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, with Lilly planning to add more over time to give employers more choices. Dispensing pharmacies offered through the platform include HealthDyne and Centerwell.

This range of options lets employers create programs that fit their needs while maintaining choice for both providers and employees, Lilly said.

"By enabling coverage outside traditional benefit designs, we lower barriers to treatment and give employers greater control over how they support employee access to obesity care," Kevin Hern, Eli Lilly's senior vice president, said. "This innovation can help employees access authentic obesity management medicines with more affordable out-of-pocket costs."

Lilly is offering all doses of the newly-approved Zepbound KwikPen to network pharmacies at $449 through the platform. However, the final employer cost could vary by pharmacy and program administrators. Out-of-pocket patient costs could also depend on the employer's cost-sharing model and agreed-upon fees.

Lilly's new platform is designed to lower employees' out-of-pocket costs for obesity drugs while giving employers expanded coverage options that align with their benefits strategy and budget, Lilly said.

The platform's launch comes as employers continue to grapple with the cost and complexity of covering GLP-1 drugs for their workers.

According to KFF data, GLP-1 drug coverage moderately or significantly affected more than 60% of large employers' prescription drug spending last year. In 2025, less than 20% of firms with 200 or more employees covered GLP-1 drugs for weight loss in their largest health plan.

