Amazon Pharmacy adds Lilly's obesity pill with same-day delivery

Amazon is expanding its push into cardiometabolic care. The tech giant's online pharmacy now provides same-day delivery for Eli Lilly's recently approved GLP-1 obesity drug, Foundayo, and sells the pill at medication-dispensing kiosks inside select One Medical clinics.

This move leverages Amazon's delivery logistics network to expand access to nearly 3,000 cities and towns, with plans to reach another 1,500 by the end of the year, according to the company. Patients with a valid prescription can order the drug online and see real-time availability and pricing.

"Amazon Pharmacy is reducing barriers for customers to access new weight management treatments like Foundayo," Tanvi Patel, vice president and general manager of Amazon Pharmacy, said.

In rural communities, where the nearest pharmacy may be more than an hour away, Amazon said it will deliver prescriptions within 1–3 days of ordering, whereas other mail-order delivery services typically take 5–10 days.

Oral GLP-1 drugs can be stored at room temperature, which is an advantage pills have over injectable versions on the market. Injectable GLP-1 therapies, like Eli Lilly's Zepound and Novo Nordisk's Wegovy, are not stocked in pharmacy kiosks because they need to be kept cold.

"Medications can best fulfill their promise when patients can actually access them," Laura Steele, Group Vice President of U.S. Cardiometabolic Health at Eli Lilly, also said. "If prescribed, patients may be able to have Foundayo on their doorstep the same day or walk out of their doctor's office with it in-hand in Los Angeles -- eliminating the waiting and uncertainty that patients may face when starting their treatment journey."

For patients with insurance coverage, Foundayo costs around $25 per month on the Amazon Pharmacy website. Self-pay patients can buy the drug starting at $149 for the lowest dose, with higher doses costing $199–$349 per month.

Amazon Pharmacy has delivered GLP-1 medications since 2021. Amazon says its customers have saved more than $200 million through its automatic coupon program to date, with GLP-1 medications representing the largest savings category.

Manufacturer-sponsored coupons are automatically applied at checkout, though patients must refill within 45 days of receiving their previous prescription to remain eligible for discounted pricing.

Other companies have also expanded access and started selling the newly approved drug, including WeightWatchers, which is offering same-day delivery through Amazon.

Patients with a valid prescription can also order Foundayo from online providers Ro and GoodRx, as well as Lilly's direct-to-consumer pharmacy, LillyDirect.

Foundayo -- previously better known as orforglipron -- won FDA approval as a once-daily tablet that can be taken at any time without food or water restrictions. The drug is indicated for adults with obesity or overweight accompanied by weight-related medical conditions. At 72 weeks, patients on the highest dose of Lilly's drug lost an average of 12.4% of their body weight in the phase 3 Attain-1 trial.

In comparison, Novo's Wegovy pill, which was first to hit the market in January, must be taken first thing in the morning on an empty stomach.

In a cross-trial comparison published a day after Foundayo was approved, Novo reported its obesity pill led to 3.2% greater weight loss and significantly fewer discontinuations due to gastrointestinal side effects.

According to Wegovy's phase 3 Oasis 4 trial, patients taking the highest dose lost an average of 13.6% over 64 weeks.

Novo's pill is priced similarly to Lilly's for those paying out of pocket, with the lowest dose starting at $149 a month.

Alivia Kaylor is a scientist and the senior site editor of Pharma Life Sciences.