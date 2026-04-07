Drug manufacturing deals move to Europe despite pharma tariffs

Despite a federal push for onshoring and pharmaceutical import tariffs, biopharma companies have continued to increase their reliance on overseas manufacturing capacity in Europe, according to GlobalData.

This trend signals drugmakers are looking for ways to hedge risk and diversify their manufacturing capabilities amid persistent uncertainty under Trump's international trade policy.

Between 2020 and 2023, the decline in contract manufacturing (CM) deals for FDA-approved drugs in the United States and Europe was driven in large part by the rise and fall in global COVID-19 vaccine demand. As the industry emerged from the pandemic, deal volume began to pick up in both regions between 2023 and 2024.

But last year, the gap between domestic and European CM deals grew to "its widest yet," Katia Djebbar, a pharma analyst at GlobalData, said in an emailed statement.

In 2025, U.S. CM deals for U.S.-marketed drugs dropped sharply to 10, down from 28 the prior year and well below its 2020 count of 47, according to GlobalData.

This sudden shift toward European manufacturing deals suggests that Trump's pharmaceutical import tariffs put in place last year have had a limited impact on curbing biopharma's appetite for overseas outsourcing, Djebbar said.