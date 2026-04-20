Oracle takes steps toward CMS Health Tech Ecosystem goals

In keeping with the voluntary federal pledge it signed last year, Oracle Health has become a CMS Aligned Network and is integrating CLEAR's secure identity platform to offer digital check-in for patients.

The pledge is part of the CMS Health Technology Ecosystem initiative, which aims to align healthcare stakeholders around a shared interoperability framework. Stakeholders that voluntarily meet the CMS Interoperability Framework criteria become CMS Aligned Networks, that is, standards-based health data exchange networks. The initiative also aims to increase the availability of personalized digital health tools that exchange data with CMS Aligned Networks.

Oracle has demonstrated that its technology meets CMS interoperability criteria for data exchange, enabling it to become a CMS Aligned Network, the press release stated. Its platform will communicate with other CMS Aligned Networks and Qualified Health Information Networks (QHINs) to facilitate data access and sharing.

"Oracle Health is committed to making sure patients have access to and remain in control of their health data," said Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Health and Life Sciences, in the press release. "Our participation in the CMS Aligned Networks will help health systems and patients connect data across settings, reduce fragmentation, and improve how clinicians and patients access the information they need."

Oracle is also integrating CLEAR1 to make it easier for patients to check in and give providers access to data they have agreed to share. Patients will be able to use a QR code to digitally verify their identity, enabling their health information to flow directly into the EHR. This capability aligns with the CMS "Kill the Clipboard" pledge for EHRs, which aims to make check-in easier for patients and help facilitate data exchange to eliminate the use of clipboards during patient encounters.

AtlantiCare, a health system in New Jersey, has already implemented the capability.

"We've completed full integration of this technology into our ambulatory check-in workflows, positioning us to deliver a faster, paper-free experience for patients, providers, and staff," said Jordan Ruch, CIO of AtlantiCare, in the press release. "This eliminates waiting room forms and repetitive medical history collection, with verified patient information flowing securely and seamlessly into our system as we prepare for broader rollout."

Oracle joins several other healthcare organizations, including Epic and Humana, in working to kill the clipboard and make it easier for patients and providers to access health data.

Broader efforts to achieve Health Technology Ecosystem goals are also ongoing. CMS highlighted dozens of digital health tools and partnerships created to advance the goals of the Health Technology Ecosystem at an event earlier this month.

Anuja Vaidya has covered the healthcare industry since 2012. She currently covers the virtual healthcare landscape, including telehealth, remote patient monitoring and digital therapeutics.