Health-ISAC: How Claude Mythos could impact healthcare cybersecurity

Anthropic's Claude Mythos, an AI model that offers autonomous offensive cybersecurity capabilities, could have an outsized impact on vulnerable sectors like healthcare if it gets into the wrong hands, the Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center warned in a recent threat bulletin published in partnership with Quest Diagnostics.

Anthropic released the Claude Mythos Preview in April 2026 to a limited number of industry partners and open source developers under an initiative called Project Glasswing. The tool is not currently available to the public.

"We formed Project Glasswing because of capabilities we've observed in a new frontier model trained by Anthropic that we believe could reshape cybersecurity," Anthropic said at the time.

"Claude Mythos Preview is a general-purpose, unreleased frontier model that reveals a stark fact: AI models have reached a level of coding capability where they can surpass all but the most skilled humans at finding and exploiting software vulnerabilities."

Claude Mythos could be a turning point for the cybersecurity industry, enabling defenders to identify vulnerabilities at record speed. However, the potential for Claude Mythos -- or competitor tools under development -- to fall into the wrong hands and be abused is a significant threat.

"For the health sector, this signals a systemic shift in risk as these autonomous tools are projected to proliferate globally by late 2026, lowering the barrier for sophisticated cyberattacks against critical infrastructure," Health-ISAC stated.

Healthcare is already a vulnerable sector given its reliance on legacy systems and the patient safety implications of a cyberattack.