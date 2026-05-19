What CISOs need to know about AI audit logs

AI is reshaping the application landscape, seemingly overnight. A recent Google Cloud survey of 3,466 senior business leaders found 77% of organizations are increasing spending on generative AI, with the vast majority already reporting ROI on at least one GenAI use case. More than half have also deployed agentic AI, and 39% have more than 10 AI agents in production. But while that momentum appears all but certain to continue, executives also reported AI adoption challenges and concerns -- with data privacy and security ranking at the top of the list.

To mitigate AI's security, compliance and governance risks, CISOs need to understand what is happening in their organizations' AI systems. AI audit logs provide structured, comprehensive and granular records of every interaction and operational change in an AI system, from user inputs and AI outputs to model updates and system configuration changes. As AI deployments continue to explode in the enterprise, AI audit logs will be increasingly important tools for cybersecurity leaders.

Why AI audit logs matter AI logs provide CISOs with visibility into rapidly evolving AI-powered workflows, enabling them to ensure accountability and transparency, meet compliance requirements and stave off adversarial activities. This intelligence and insight will be even more crucial as enterprises deploy agentic AI that acts with limited human intervention. Accountability and transparency Detailed, immutable records of AI activity enable granular accountability and transparency -- showing, for example, whether governance guardrails are working as intended. This can go a long way toward building stakeholder trust and countering the wariness and skepticism associated with early-stage AI development and deployment. Compliance AI logs support regulatory compliance and adherence to corporate mandates by documenting activity chronologically. They are critical in meeting reporting requirements for global AI and data security regulations, such as the EU AI Act, GDPR and HIPAA. For compliance use cases, AI audit logs must be immutable to prevent tampering, ensuring the integrity of the recorded data. The only changes allowed should be the appending of information as attachments. Threat detection and response To be useful for threat detection, incident response and forensic investigations, AI log records must be both complete and searchable. AI audit log data can reveal any number of threats, including shadow AI, insider threats, prompt injection attacks, data theft, data leakage and data poisoning.