kaliel - stock.adobe.com
What CISOs need to know about AI audit logs
AI audit logs are rapidly becoming essential tools for enterprise CISOs. Here's what cybersecurity leaders need to track to mitigate risks.
AI is reshaping the application landscape, seemingly overnight. A recent Google Cloud survey of 3,466 senior business leaders found 77% of organizations are increasing spending on generative AI, with the vast majority already reporting ROI on at least one GenAI use case. More than half have also deployed agentic AI, and 39% have more than 10 AI agents in production. But while that momentum appears all but certain to continue, executives also reported AI adoption challenges and concerns -- with data privacy and security ranking at the top of the list.
To mitigate AI's security, compliance and governance risks, CISOs need to understand what is happening in their organizations' AI systems. AI audit logs provide structured, comprehensive and granular records of every interaction and operational change in an AI system, from user inputs and AI outputs to model updates and system configuration changes. As AI deployments continue to explode in the enterprise, AI audit logs will be increasingly important tools for cybersecurity leaders.
Why AI audit logs matter
AI logs provide CISOs with visibility into rapidly evolving AI-powered workflows, enabling them to ensure accountability and transparency, meet compliance requirements and stave off adversarial activities. This intelligence and insight will be even more crucial as enterprises deploy agentic AI that acts with limited human intervention.
Accountability and transparency
Detailed, immutable records of AI activity enable granular accountability and transparency -- showing, for example, whether governance guardrails are working as intended. This can go a long way toward building stakeholder trust and countering the wariness and skepticism associated with early-stage AI development and deployment.
Compliance
AI logs support regulatory compliance and adherence to corporate mandates by documenting activity chronologically. They are critical in meeting reporting requirements for global AI and data security regulations, such as the EU AI Act, GDPR and HIPAA.
For compliance use cases, AI audit logs must be immutable to prevent tampering, ensuring the integrity of the recorded data. The only changes allowed should be the appending of information as attachments.
Threat detection and response
To be useful for threat detection, incident response and forensic investigations, AI log records must be both complete and searchable. AI audit log data can reveal any number of threats, including shadow AI, insider threats, prompt injection attacks, data theft, data leakage and data poisoning.
What AI audit logs should track
To be effective, AI audit logs must record very specific and detailed information about AI system actions, interactions, context and conditions. This includes the following:
- User or agent ID. Which user or AI agent initiated a given action.
- Model. Model version and policy configurations, such as guardrails and security filters.
- Timestamps. When a given action -- e.g., login, input, output or session termination -- occurred.
- Input. Data that the user submitted to the model, such as prompts and queries.
- Model reasoning. How the model made its decision, including relevant data, context, guardrails, policy rules and external resources.
- Resource access. Data, systems and tools that the model accessed.
- Output. Data that the AI produced.
- Additional actions. Tool calls, handoffs among AI tools, policy enforcement, errors and human operator intervention.
- Status. Whether an action succeeded or failed.
At the model level, organizations should also log parameters, training data, access permissions, API key use, deployments and updates. Additionally, logs should detail who made changes to the model and when.
Amy Larsen DeCarlo has covered the IT industry for more than 30 years, as a journalist, editor and analyst. As a principal analyst at GlobalData, she covers managed security and cloud services.