Beyond the hype: A CIO's guide to LLM risk management

Large language model risk management is now a CIO priority, as enterprise LLM adoption moves from experimentation into production, workflows, customer channels and other platforms that affect core operations.

LLM risks include data privacy, information integrity, information security, intellectual property, value-chain and component integration, harmful bias, and human-AI configuration. So, CIOs should treat LLM risk as a portfolio of risks, not a single AI risk bucket.

For effective AI governance, CIOs need an LLM risk management approach that classifies use cases, inventories embedded AI, governs data, constrains permissions, validates outputs, monitors drift and cost, and holds vendors to auditable obligations.