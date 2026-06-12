What CISA's new remediation directive means for CISOs

As patch management programs face mounting pressure from AI-driven threats and vulnerability discovery, CISA is pushing federal agencies toward risk-based remediation -- a move experts say will inevitably affect the private sector too.

CISA released a binding operational directive (BOD) on Wednesday requiring federal agencies to remediate the highest-risk flaws within three days and authorizing them to delay or defer addressing lower-severity flaws.

"The three-day remediation timeline provided is a pretty significant step up from the 14-day window CISA had on the previous BOD," said Erik Nost, an analyst at Forrester, adding that both public and private organizations should take note. "It's a signal that timelines are going to compress."

CISA told federal agencies to assess a bug's severity based on the following four factors:

Exposure -- i.e., whether it is accessible on the internet.

If the vulnerability has been actively exploited.

If the exploitation of the flaw enables full system control.

The ability of an attacker to fully automate exploitation.

"We must flip the script on patching prioritization," wrote CISA's Chris Butera, acting executive assistant director for cybersecurity, and Jonathan Spring, senior technical advisor, in a blog post. "Patch smarter, not harder."

In the blog and during a briefing, Butera cited AI as the main driver of the BOD update, saying defenders cannot afford to take weeks to patch systems that can be autonomously exploited en masse.

In positive news, most organizations are aware of and already assess the first two factors, according to Nost. Plus, many organizations are in the process of adopting risk-based exposure prioritization, he said, which will help address the other two factors (full system control and attackers' ability to automate).

Enterprise CISO takeaways While the CISA BOD is intended for federal agencies, Theresa Lanowitz, an analyst at Omdia, a division of Informa TechTarget, said it will have a ripple effect that reaches the private sector. "Many enterprises are part of an intricate supply chain to the federal government and provide physical items, intellectual property, services, etc.," she said. "The private sector needs to be aware of the BOD and have a clear understanding of what it may provide to federal agencies, and take steps to ensure proactive security measures to comply with the directive." Among the key considerations for enterprise CISOs are resource constraints, automation, and tools and technologies, the analysts said. Resource constraints and management "You can't just say 'remediate faster' in a lot of cases," Nost said, adding that typically, only large agencies and private enterprises have the resources to meet the new CISA directive. Expect smaller agencies, midmarket organizations and SMBs to struggle, he warned. "The new directive has an aggressive remediation timeline that some organizations may not be able to effectively manage," Lanowitz agreed, adding that organizations should partner with third parties if they do not have the necessary internal bandwidth. Critically, she stressed, teams must clearly understand who owns which remediation tasks. Lanowitz suggested using a responsibility matrix for escalation to ease confusion of "in the moment" responsibilities associated with discovery, patch deployment and approvals. "This is a time for organizations to modernize security teams, emphasize a collaborative approach to the SDLC and include security at the onset of every project," she said. "Organizational silos prevent knowledge transfer. A highly collaborative team focuses on outcomes for the business." Automation Adversaries are automating to exploit vulnerabilities, and agencies and enterprises should do the same to counter them. Lanowitz suggested looking at tools to automate continuous patching, reporting, ticketing systems, attack surface monitoring, IP address profiling and API monitoring. Nost said that while autonomous remediation is not a reality in most enterprise programs today, it is an area that CISOs should explore. Get started, he suggested, by automating the following three elements: The prioritization process. Start with decision-making, Nost said. Use risk-based frameworks -- whether based on CISA's BOD or on private, organization-defined service levels -- to identify what to prioritize within defined timelines.

Start with decision-making, Nost said. Use risk-based frameworks -- whether based on CISA's BOD or on private, organization-defined service levels -- to identify what to prioritize within defined timelines. Execution action sequences. Nost said he has seen many organizations use automation to decide what to remediate -- for example, to identify whether a system can handle an automated patch. Most organizations using automated patching, Nost said, automate the remediation process's action sequence for less-critical or low-hanging-fruit assets.

Nost said he has seen many organizations use automation to decide what to remediate -- for example, to identify whether a system can handle an automated patch. Most organizations using automated patching, Nost said, automate the remediation process's action sequence for less-critical or low-hanging-fruit assets. Validation. Use automation to prove the patch was successful, Nost said, adding that organizations should also automate scanning to ensure the issue has been remediated. The most difficult part of the process, Nost noted, will be adjusting and adapting to context and signals that occur throughout the remediation process as organizations increase automation. Tools, technologies and processes The new directive means the days of reactive, manual patching are over, Lanowitz said. She suggested organizations invest in areas such as exposure management, asset discovery and risk-based prioritization. Nost said exposure management tools are evolving to accommodate the current threat landscape. For example, he said that most tools now collect more context using additional threat feeds, providing signals that help organizations assess and understand vulnerabilities more quickly and efficiently. Another thing: Consider the supply chain Lanowitz said organizations must consider not only their own patching and vulnerability remediation programs, but also those of their third parties. "Think about where the software is originating -- legacy source code, trusted partners who may be using outsourced resources, commercial off-the-shelf code, open source code, vibe coding, etc. All of these sources highlight the dangers of unknown vulnerabilities entering a supply chain," she said, adding that SBOMs are crucial to managing third-party software risks.