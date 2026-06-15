SpaceX IPO aims for AI and orbital data centers

SpaceX aims to "make life multiplanetary" as a publicly traded company, and while a moon base is on the agenda, so too are AI systems and orbiting data centers on the IT side.

The company's much-anticipated IPO launched on June 12, opening at $150 a share with more than 555 million shares on offer. The Nasdaq composite debut is considered the largest ever IPO.

SpaceX is known for its reusable launch vehicles as well as its Starlink connectivity services. The company's IT resources include Grok, a generative AI chatbot that integrates with the X social media platform, and its Colossus and Colossus II AI data centers in the Memphis, Tenn., metro area. Grok and the data centers fall within SpaceX's xAI subsidiary.

SpaceX plans to put other data centers in space. The company could deploy "orbital AI compute" satellites as soon as 2028, according to SpaceX's S-1 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The SEC document said constellations of such satellites will tap solar energy for power and use the space environment for cooling.

SpaceX as an integration play Against that backdrop, the thesis SpaceX presents to investors is that it can deliver an integrated hardware and software infrastructure spanning space, connectivity and AI. Armando Pantoja, a tech entrepreneur and investor, views SpaceX through a somewhat different lens: compute, data and energy. "Those are going to be the most valuable assets on Earth, and essential in creating intelligence," he said. SpaceX represents a shift from traditional tech stocks to companies that build at the intersection of those three assets, Pantoja noted. From that perspective, SpaceX offers data centers, its resident processors and the energy to run them. SpaceX's orbital AI compute in space-based data centers aims to address the power constraint that's been hindering the growth of AI data centers. Attempted and proposed Earth-bound workarounds include microgrids, onsite power generation and even nuclear reactors.

Addressing AI constraints SpaceX offers space as an alternative. "We believe these AI compute satellites in Sun-synchronous orbit will be able to handle energy-intensive AI workloads, such as inference demand, at far greater scale and efficiency than terrestrial alternatives …" the company's S-1 filing stated. Chips are also a key AI industry constraint, as the SemiAnalysis newsletter recently noted in a June 3 article on space data centers: "Semiconductor production ... is a 'universal' constraint on all chip deployment, whether deployed on Earth or in Space ... Elon Musk is clearly well aware of this constraint, and it is the impetus behind his Terafab Initiative." Elon Musk founded SpaceX in 2002. Terafab, a Tesla-Intel chip-making initiative, aims to ease future chip shortages at SpaceX, the company's SEC filing noted.