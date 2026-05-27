The antidote to 'evil AI' is more AI

Wouldn't it be nice if enterprise cybersecurity were as easy as recalculating your route on Waze?

I vividly remember a time early in my career, sitting in a rental car in San Jose with a dozen printed MapQuest pages on the passenger seat, lost and 30 minutes late for an interview. The directions were accurate when I printed them, but MapQuest had no way of knowing about the closed exit ramp off the 101 or that I missed the third turn after the Thai restaurant.

Today, Waze automatically connects to my car's "infotainment" system and makes driving, even in a strange city, a non-issue. It achieved that not by giving me better static information, but by making the map aware, adaptive and able to update in real time.

Enterprises should use this dynamic model to think about their technology stacks. But when I look at how most organizations approach AI and cybersecurity right now, I see a lot of printed MapQuest directions.

Mythos made AI threats very real For years, the discussion around AI's destructive effects on cybersecurity lived mostly in research papers and conference keynotes. The introduction of Anthropic's Claude Mythos made the abstract concept a reality that organizations must address urgently. Mythos can autonomously identify software weaknesses, probe systems at machine speed and operate continuously without fatigue or human intervention. Anthropic itself said Mythos was too dangerous to release publicly and limited its access, prompting widespread concern. Prominent influential voices counter that the existential fear is overblown. Whichever camp you fall into, the technology is here, and CIOs and IT leaders must learn how to handle it.

Why AI security is already behind When I look at how most organizations approach AI and cybersecurity right now, I see a lot of printed MapQuest directions. The instinct in most organizations is to treat AI threats as a security problem: The IT team hands them off to the chief information security officer (CISO) and moves on. That division of labor made sense in a slower world, but it won't suffice in the world we're becoming. Only 26% of organizations report having comprehensive AI security governance policies in place, according to the Cloud Security Alliance's State of AI Security and Governance report issued late last year. That means three-quarters of enterprises make high-stakes AI decisions -- including which models to deploy, which data to expose and which workflows to automate -- without a coherent framework to manage risk. To make matters worse, CIOs and CISOs often don't realize which AI tools employees use. Gartner's Global Labor Market Survey for Q1 2026 found 88% of employees with access to enterprise AI tools also use personal AI tools for work. And more than 78% of technology leaders reported that AI adoption is surpassing their organization's ability to manage the associated risks in EY's recent Technology Pulse Poll. The underlying challenge is speed. Attackers using AI-assisted tools can continuously scan, probe and exploit at machine speed. Most enterprise security responses still operate at human speed, with quarterly reviews, annual audits and governance documents that fall out of date almost immediately. That disparity cannot be addressed by people creating better policies at human speed. We can only defend with better technology.