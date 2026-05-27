How to choose the right IKMS in a fast-moving AI market

AI-powered knowledge management is reshaping how enterprises find and access information, but a fast‑moving vendor landscape is making it harder to choose the right platform. The biggest challenge for business leaders is finding tools that integrate cleanly with existing data environments, support everyday workflows and satisfy governance requirements.

The urgency is increasing as AI knowledge management shifts from a niche category to a core business priority, with a significant share of organizations (27%) planning investments in knowledge management platforms over the next 12 months. Yet despite this momentum, many businesses still struggle to derive meaningful value from their intelligent knowledge management system (IKMS) -- often due to poor platform selection and weak implementation. The result is integration friction, IKMS governance gaps and low system use, all of which limit ROI.

Evaluating IKMS platforms: The decision matrix Most platform comparisons rely on feature-and-benefit checklists. These checklists often fall short in real-world decision-making because they rarely answer key questions, such as how well a platform integrates with existing systems, what risks it introduces and whether it delivers long-term, measurable value. When evaluating tools, buyers tend to focus on polished vendor demos and long lists of features without fully testing how tools perform under actual operating conditions in real workflows. Avitesh Kesharwani, senior principal consultant at professional services firm Genpact, said his team selected an IKMS platform based on a strong demo performance but, after implementation, found the results to be inconsistent when the system was applied to real internal documents. "Reliability and predictability of the tool ultimately mattered more than feature depth," he said. This article is part of What is GenAI? Generative AI explained Which also includes:

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Will AI replace jobs? 18 job types that might be affected 30 of the best large language models in 2026 Successful implementation of IKMS depends on a disciplined, use-case-driven evaluation aligned with operational needs. Evaluation starts well before vendor comparisons, said Ghaleb El Masri, managing director and partner at consultancy Adaptovate. "We start by mapping and prioritizing use cases, scoring workflows based on desirability, viability, feasibility and scalability," he explained.

5 criteria when evaluating IKMS platforms Businesses should select an IKMS based on five core criteria that determine how the platform will perform after deployment. 1. AI depth AI depth measures how effectively a platform delivers accurate, context‑aware results beyond keyword matching. It includes semantic search quality, grounding of generative outputs and the reliability of retrieval‑augmented generation. RAG has become a baseline for enterprise use, with some industry reports suggesting it's used across 30% to 60% of AI use cases, especially in areas where accuracy, transparency and reliable outputs are non-negotiable. A key part of evaluating AI depth is testing for hallucinations and determining whether outputs are trustworthy in practice. AI depth should be evaluated through trust, not demos, El Masri noted. "The question is whether experts trust the outputs and whether the system actually saves time," he said, adding that his team runs blind benchmarks comparing AI-generated outputs against expert-created versions. Accessibility and access controls are among the key factors in choosing an AI-powered knowledge management system. 2. Governance and auditability Governance is often downplayed in vendor messaging, but it's critical in regulated environments. It includes access controls, user permissions, data lineage tracking, audit trails and compliance with residency and regulatory requirements. Kesharwani said some platforms his team tested delivered strong answers but lacked meaningful access controls, creating a significant risk in environments where data exposure must be tightly managed. "Governance is most effective when it's inherited rather than added later," El Masri said, pointing to platforms such as Microsoft 365 Copilot, where existing permission structures are already built in. Other systems, he said, often require organizations to build governance layers from scratch. There's also a risk of oversharing information. "AI will faithfully surface whatever a user has access to, so overly permissive systems become a governance issue very quickly," El Masri explained. Even strong platforms can fail when integration becomes cumbersome, particularly where data is fragmented across multiple systems. Avitesh KesharwaniSenior principal consultant, Genpact 3. Integration breadth Integration breadth reflects how deeply a platform connects with existing enterprise systems and embeds into daily workflows. Surface-level integrations aren't enough; effective IKMS platforms must surface knowledge directly within the tools employees already use to reduce data silos and improve adoption. In practice, integration is often the deciding factor after initial pilots. "Integration usually trumps standalone capability once the pilot honeymoon ends," El Masri said. "Users follow the path of least friction. They won't leave tools like Outlook, Teams or Word to use a separate system." Kesharwani added, "Even strong platforms can fail when integration becomes cumbersome, particularly in environments where data is fragmented across multiple systems." Businesses, therefore, should prioritize workflow integration over standalone performance. In many cases, a platform with moderate AI capability but strong integration will outperform one with superior AI but weak integration. 4. Scalability IKMS platforms must scale across growing data volumes, expanding user bases and increasingly complex environments. But scalability isn't just about system performance; it's about handling messy, real-world data. Business data is often fragmented, unstructured and constantly changing. Platforms must adapt to that reality and not assume data inputs are clean. Scalability challenges are often operational rather than technical, according to El Masri. "Cleaning up legacy data, tightening permissions and aligning workflows often takes more time than deploying the platform itself," he said. Businesses should prioritize platforms that perform well under imperfect conditions -- not just the ideal ones portrayed in product demos. We measure hours saved, workflow compression and quality improvements; not logins. Ghaleb El MasriManaging director and partner, Adaptovate 5. ROI Pricing transparency remains a challenge, so platforms should be evaluated based on measurable value -- such as time savings, improved decision-making and knowledge reuse -- instead of cost alone. These benefits should become apparent within the first few months of IKMS implementation to justify the investment. It's important to measure operational impact over surface metrics, El Masri said. "We measure hours saved, workflow compression and quality improvements; not logins," he explained. But he stressed that outcomes depend heavily on data quality, clearly defined use cases and effective change management. Beyond immediate gains, longer-term ROI is often realized in more consistent decision-making as businesses rely on a single source of truth. In regulated environments, this consistency can translate into stronger risk control and improved audit outcomes.

What IKMS platforms still get wrong Even as IKMS platforms mature, several recurring structural challenges continue to surface in deployments, including the following: Integration friction with legacy systems. While modern SaaS integrations are typically straightforward, connecting IKMS platforms to legacy environments, such as Oracle, SAP or mainframes, can still be complex. These setups often require custom work, staged rollouts and proof-of-concept phases before full production deployment.

While modern SaaS integrations are typically straightforward, connecting IKMS platforms to legacy environments, such as Oracle, SAP or mainframes, can still be complex. These setups often require custom work, staged rollouts and proof-of-concept phases before full production deployment. Hallucination risk in RAG systems. RAG has improved accuracy, but it hasn't eliminated the risk of incorrect or incomplete answers. Even low error rates can create governance concerns, making source attribution, confidence indicators and fallback handling important design considerations.

RAG has improved accuracy, but it hasn't eliminated the risk of incorrect or incomplete answers. Even low error rates can create governance concerns, making source attribution, confidence indicators and fallback handling important design considerations. Governance depth limitations. Most platforms offer baseline controls, such as permissions, role-based access and activity logging. But only some provide the granular, policy-driven governance needed in highly regulated environments, creating a gap between standard features and enterprise-grade compliance requirements.

Most platforms offer baseline controls, such as permissions, role-based access and activity logging. But only some provide the granular, policy-driven governance needed in highly regulated environments, creating a gap between standard features and enterprise-grade compliance requirements. Adoption as a primary risk. User adoption and behavior can be main constraints, not necessarily the IKMS platform. Without strong change management, training and leadership sponsors, even well-implemented platforms can be used unevenly, limiting their overall effect and ROI. User adoption is often underestimated by businesses, El Masri said. "Vendors sell a deployment timeline, but real value depends on behavior change, which can take months," he explained.