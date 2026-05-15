Educating the future AI-savvy human workforce

A recent global talent shortage survey found that more than 70% of employers are struggling to find workers with the skills they need. Among the roles ManpowerGroup's 2026 survey found hardest to fill were those in AI. And a World Economic Forum 2025 survey of more than 1,000 employers estimates about 40% of workers' core skills are expected to change as AI adoption accelerates.

Businesses aren't just struggling to hire AI talent, they're rethinking how that talent pipeline gets built. Beyond hiring more AI specialists, businesses are grappling with ways to build a workforce that has a broader level of AI fluency.

"The bigger, more urgent need is broad AI fluency across the entire organization," said Greg Fuller, vice president of Codecademy Enterprise, part of educational technology program provider Skillsoft. He noted that employers are increasingly prioritizing real-world capabilities and the ability to interpret and apply AI in context.

A new model of schools is starting to explore that issue by embedding AI directly into the learning process.

AI in the classroom: Delivery model vs. skill development While this new approach to education is built around AI, the role technology plays is less about teaching AI as a subject and more about using it to deliver the core educational experience. Models like Alpha School demonstrate that AI can personalize the pace and delivery of learning in ways traditional instruction often can't, Fuller said. And that principle is exactly what the workforce needs. Today's most effective learning is "interactive, personalized and embedded in real-world contexts," rather than static and one-size-fits-all, Fuller noted. That distinction matters. "Using AI as a delivery mechanism builds comfort with the tools, but comfort is a precondition, not a substitute, for readiness," he said. Comfort alone isn't enough, however. Learners still need a foundation of basic digital literacy and an understanding of how AI works before they can use those tools effectively. Without that, businesses and educators risk moving too quickly into AI without a clear sense of how it should be used. That gap isn't just theoretical. AI adoption in education is being held back less by the technology itself and more by a lack of human readiness, particularly around AI literacy, suggested Gartner VP analyst Tony Sheehan in the research report "AI in Higher Education 2026: How to Reduce Three Barriers and Enhance AI Maturity."

AI fluency vs. job readiness The question is not just how students learn but what students will need to do in the real world. Businesses still require AI specialists like data scientists, machine learning engineers and AI architects, Fuller said, but the broader need is for AI fluency across roles. Hiring practices are increasingly shifting toward a skills-first approach, where employers prioritize demonstrated, real-world capability over degrees or titles, he added. "The most in-demand candidates combine technical AI literacy with human-centric skills -- critical thinking, communication, collaboration and ethical awareness," Fuller explained. "Those are the people who can interpret AI outputs and use AI responsibly, not just operate the tools." Alpha School's model aligns more closely with that broader definition of AI fluency than with training for specific technical roles. It emphasizes adaptability and comfort working with AI over deep technical expertise. By embedding AI into the learning process and emphasizing self-directed learning and life skills, the approach prioritizes adaptability, problem-solving and comfort working alongside AI systems. But familiarity isn't the same as fluency. While students might get comfortable using AI, it's less clear whether that translates into the deeper understanding needed to question, interpret and apply those tools in real-world settings.

Personalization is not enough While that level of personalization can improve efficiency and engagement, it also raises questions about what could be lost when learning is increasingly mediated through AI systems. Alpha's model is built around continuous feedback and adaptation, using AI to tailor lessons to a student's ability and interests. In theory, that approach enables learners to move faster through educational material they've mastered while spending more time where they need support -- one of the core promises of AI-driven education. AI raises the floor for everyone, but it can also lower the ceiling if learners never develop deep, domain-specific knowledge. Greg FullerVice president, Skillsoft's Codecademy Enterprise But personalization alone doesn't guarantee understanding. Fuller warned of what he calls a "knowledge cliff," where learners appear capable because they can produce results with AI but lack the underlying expertise to operate independently. "AI raises the floor for everyone," he said, "but it can also lower the ceiling if learners never develop deep, domain-specific knowledge." That concern is becoming apparent in education. Gartner's research found that while AI use is widespread, most institutions still aren't seeing meaningful results, with just a small percentage of them reporting tangible returns from their investments. More broadly, the research points to a deeper issue: AI readiness is less about the technology itself and more about whether people know how to use AI effectively. Students could rely on AI without really knowing when to trust and question it. The work they produce might look polished, but they lack the ability to explain it or use it outside the classroom.