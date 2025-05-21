How Harvard is approaching AI in the classroom

BOSTON -- In the moments before the opening panel at the Harvard University Generative AI Symposium, the technology was already in use.

In a Harvard Business School auditorium full of professors, researchers, students and administrators, an attendee near the front used ChatGPT to write scripts within Harvard's internal AI sandbox. A nearby programmer used the AI code editor Cursor to refine software he was using to track the day's talks.

At the university-wide event last week, there were many discussions of how generative AI could reshape education. But the tools are already quietly embedded in academic life, and there's an emerging sense that they might force conversations about what teaching and learning are really about.

The difficulty of developing consistent AI policies Harvard students were quick to begin trying out generative AI tools, and faculty and administrators have sometimes struggled to keep up. "Harvard isn't always known for its rapid pace," said John Shaw, vice provost for research and professor of geology and environmental science at Harvard, in the event's opening remarks. "And so that meant we did have to think creatively. We had to use imagination." AI policies have emerged in piecemeal, and sometimes not at all. Harvard's decentralized faculty structure has long supported academic freedom and innovation, but it can also inhibit the development of large-scale institutional strategies around AI. Christopher Stubbs, senior adviser on generative AI and professor of physics and astronomy at Harvard, cited data showing that many Faculty of Arts and Sciences (FAS) professors did not include AI use guidelines in their course syllabi in fall 2024 and spring 2025, despite administrative requests. "Our attempts to instill in the Harvard FAS faculty a sense of obligation to articulate a clear policy to our students essentially failed," he said. Harvard physics professor Christopher Stubbs discusses internal data on how Harvard College instructors addressed generative AI in their syllabi in two recent semesters. In practice, some professors actively encourage students to experiment with generative AI, while others forbid it and many fall somewhere in between. Harvard Business School assistant professor Iavor Bojinov teaches an "AI-native" course that integrates the technology as a core component; on the other end of the spectrum, a professor in the FAS history department mentioned during a breakout session that she'd first used AI that same week, to prepare for the symposium. The larger issue, faculty members say, is that students are already using AI, for better or worse. And the presence of these tools is already altering how they approach learning. If institutions like Harvard don't move quickly to define clear, thoughtful strategies around generative AI, they risk letting the tools -- rather than educators -- determine how students learn.

How the ease of AI shortcuts can challenge learning One of generative AI's biggest selling points is making difficult, time-consuming tasks fast and easy. In education, that's exactly the problem. Effective learning involves persevering through difficulty and developing the ability to think independently -- precisely the skills that AI can shortcut. At Harvard Business School, Bojinov helped redesign the course Data Science and AI for Leaders to intentionally center generative AI tools, including an automated tutor chatbot and the data science assistant Julius AI. Students embraced the tools, with some even using them outside of class, Bojinov said, such as one student who used Julius to help a nonprofit build data-driven models to improve donor outreach. But the qualities that make AI attractive have tradeoffs. "In some of our early surveys ... we've seen people are very positive about these tools, but -- and this is something we really need to address -- it made it so easy for them to cheat," Bojinov said in an interview with Informa TechTarget. Some students were strikingly candid about how generative AI could undermine their learning. Bojinov recalled his surprise when one student approached him after class, confessing that the AI tools had made coursework "so easy that I don't have to think." In a breakout session, Harvard Medical School professor Adam Rodman described similar dynamics with his students, who were also conflicted about their own AI use. "They use it all the time -- that didn't surprise me," Rodman said. What did surprise him was their simultaneous recognition that the tools might be harming their cognitive skills. "They literally were telling me, 'I think this is making me dumber, but I have to keep using it because I have so many other things to do,'" he said. That mix of pragmatism and unease seems to characterize how many students approach generative AI. As Rodman and Bojinov both pointed out, these are students juggling nonstop demands: coursework, clinical or extracurricular responsibilities, job applications, the daily work of being a person. Viewed through that lens, AI might function more as a coping mechanism. "I thought people would be intrinsically motivated to still go and learn these things because they're important," Bojinov said. "I think the reality is, when you make it so easy and people have so many competing interests on their time, they're going to take the easy way out." The problem, then, goes beyond whether to permit AI in the classroom. The real question is how to support meaningful education in an environment where shortcuts are always available. As Bojinov put it, it's like choosing between fast food and cooking something healthy. "How do you put the incentive structure around it to prevent that, so that maybe they go and pick up some vegetables instead of just getting a Big Mac?" he said.