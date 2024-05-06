Network automation success begins with a source of truth

A network source of truth, or NSoT, is an essential element of any network automation strategy. Its true definition continues to elude professionals, however.

A new report from Enterprise Management Associates (EMA) titled "Enterprise Network Automation: Emerging from the Dark Ages and Reaching Toward NetDevOps" surveyed 354 IT professionals and found that only 18% of network automation strategies are completely successful. The research found that those organizations with successful automation strategies had an effective NSoT.

Though network professionals agree fundamentally about what an NSoT is, many are unsure whether it should derive from network state or network intent. Once an organization determines the source of its NSoT, it needs to invest in tools to store all the data. With proper NSoT storage, automation is easier to implement.

What is a source of truth? NSoT is a repository of data about the network. One network automation engineer at a large university described NSoT as a snapshot of the network's operating state. For example, a network discovery tool could pull current configuration data from every device and present that as the source of truth. Network pros might combine this with device health and performance metrics, as well as traffic flows collected by a network monitoring tool to assemble a full understanding of the network. An NSoT in network automation should contain all the data network administrators need to implement network changes with confidence. But what kind of data does that include? "That's been a source of debate for a while," the university automation engineer said. "If the network is set up the way it should be, the source of truth should be the network itself. We're still working on the best way to rectify this problem." Note the caveat in that engineer's statement: "If the network is set up the way it should be." How do you know if the network is set up the way it should be? Many people argue that network intent is the real source of truth for any network. Network intent data includes configuration standards rather than live configuration. Further source of truth data derived from network intent includes the following: An abstract standard for network design.

Application requirements.

Security policies.

IP address space information, including current and available addresses for new devices and services. At a fundamental level, network intent is about network standards. Automation doesn't work without standards. "Standardization is the biggest obstacle [with network automation]," said a network tools engineer at a Fortune 500 retailer. The engineer added that when the network and data are not standardized, problems arise in the network. "You can't automate at scale because you're forced to automate one device at a time without standardization." Whether an NSoT derives from network state or intent, the NSoT should contain inventory data about all physical and logical devices on a network. Inventory data aids in identifying which devices are available to be automated.