Generative AI's role in the rebirth of knowledge management

I confess I have a soft spot for knowledge management. One of my first jobs in publishing was the editorship of a magazine called Knowledge Management. And great fun it was, too. Sadly, that magazine ceased to exist in the early 2000s, just as knowledge management lost some -- but not all -- of its allure.

Many of the ideas associated with what was, arguably, the heyday of knowledge management seem to be flaring back into life, in association with generative AI (GenAI). In particular, the idea that users can more effectively use subtle forms of organizational and personal knowledge for business and societal value has come back, especially for customer service and contact centers.

How GenAI can aid in knowledge management In a 2023 paper from the U.S. National Bureau of Economic Research, "Generative AI at Work," Erik Brynjolfsson, Danielle Li and Lindsey R. Raymond examined how GenAI might capture and share knowledge that has eluded prior waves of automation. This study of over 5,000 customer support workers who use a GenAI-based conversational assistant found that productivity increased by 14% on average, with a 34% increase among newly employed staff. Experienced and highly skilled workers exhibited minimal improvement in productivity. Nevertheless, as 60% of contact center workers quit each year, according to this study's sources, this 14% average improvement bodes well. Yet, as the authors comment, "because many workplace activities -- such as writing emails, analyzing data, or creating presentations -- rely on tacit knowledge, they have so far defied automation." More automation would be the real knowledge management prize for GenAI. Is it likely to be achieved? Vendors such as Salesforce and Adobe are putting much effort into making it a reality.