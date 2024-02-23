Reading long PDFs less painful with Adobe AI Assistant tool

Adobe Acrobat users who have to search through long PDFs will soon have an AI Assistant directly embedded in the app to make finding and summarizing information quicker and easier.

While Adobe's new content search-and-summary features might appear to duplicate tools from Microsoft, Google and OpenAI, they don't. The tools, released in beta earlier this week, focus on content within a given PDF, not the greater web. This yields more fine-tuned results, said Abhigyan Modi, senior vice president of Adobe Document Cloud.

Enterprises can plug their own large language models into Adobe's generative AI platform, which is built on Adobe's own proprietary AI and Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service. Adobe is the in the process of testing a variety of other AI technologies as well, according to the company.

Beyond search, summary and navigation, AI Assistant repurposes content with formatting, summarization and attribution. The latter, Modi said, is crucial in a time when AI in general has a reputation for hallucinating.

AI Assistant can also suggest questions based on a document's content when a user is having a hard time getting started.

Depending on the industry and type of work, Modi said initial research showed AI Assistant can potentially save two to six hours a week for frontline employees. One of the strongest emerging use cases for AI Assistant is pulling data to answer RFPs, often a time-consuming informational hunt for salespeople.

"We started to see those results in the very initial days," Modi said. "The use cases were across the board: sales, education, research and lawyers."

AI Assistant is in public beta for individual Acrobat Standard, Pro and Teams subscribers now. They will soon come to Adobe Reader users as well. A private beta is available for enterprise customers. The features will carry an additional fee for all users except those on the free Reader upon release, which Modi said will likely be in "months."

Generative AI features in Adobe Reader and Acrobat include suggested questions to help users who aren't sure what they're looking for to get started.