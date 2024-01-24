Pegasystems unveils AI assistant for knowledge management

Pegasystems on Wednesday unveiled Pega GenAI Knowledge Buddy to simplify knowledge management and knowledge base querying across enterprise systems.

Knowledge Buddy is the latest offering in the Pega Infinity portfolio, which includes Pega GenAI, Pegasystems' suite of generative AI tools.

With the incorporation of generative AI, Knowledge Buddy enables users to not only ask questions and provide responses in a conversational way, but also retrieve information from any corner of an organization’s knowledge base.

Both an enterprise’s employees and its customers can interact with Knowledge Buddy to solicit responses that are audited, relevant and secure, according to the vendor The responses are also contextualized with attributions to the original source material. Users can also collaborate with Knowledge Buddy to write emails and documents based on their knowledge bases.

Enterprises can also build Buddies for different query purposes, including sales, service, marketing and operations, and they can be plugged into the organization’s various internal systems and digital channels.

In addition, Knowledge Buddy can access libraries in Pega Knowledge Management, a content curation and organization assistance tool. It enables AI-generated content tagging, suggestions and user feedback.

“This is a smart way to extend and expose Pega Knowledge, and other formal knowledge bases,” Forrester analyst Will McKeon-White said. “This will primarily be relying on existing content libraries, which is great for the auditability and governance focus of this tool.”

Focusing on safety Pegasystems incorporated various safety measures with Knowledge Buddy to ensure that its output is secure and appropriate. It starts during setup, when administrators craft Knowledge Buddy’s desired behaviors by describing and testing prompts and establishing rules and blocks to limit its scope of access by barring sensitive information. To help ensure that only authorized knowledge and information updates are included and accessible to Knowledge Buddy, Pega also installed specific controls for administrators to only allow approved users to manage the content.