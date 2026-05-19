How does quantum computing affect sustainability?

Quantum computing has long been positioned as a breakthrough technology capable of solving complex problems that classical computing systems struggle with. As enterprise leaders begin to evaluate quantum's potential, sustainability emerges as a new question alongside performance and cost.

This conversation is happening at a time when IT leaders already feel pressure to reduce energy consumption, improve data center energy efficiency and align technology investments with environmental goals. Increased AI usage has intensified scrutiny on compute-heavy workloads. Quantum computing now enters that discussion as both a potential solution and a new source of environmental impact.

The reality is more nuanced than early narratives suggest. Quantum systems introduce fundamentally different infrastructure requirements, from cryogenic cooling to specialized facilities. At the same time, proponents argue that quantum computing could dramatically improve efficiency for certain classes of problems, particularly those tied to energy systems, logistics and materials science.

For CIOs, CTOs and sustainability leaders, the challenge is to separate near-term realities from long-term promises and to understand how quantum computing sustainability fits into broader enterprise strategies.

Understanding quantum computing's environmental footprint The environmental impact of quantum computing begins with a basic misconception about how the technology works. "People think a quantum computer is just a stronger version of a classical computer," said Yuval Baum, vice president of quantum computing research at Q-CTRL. "That's a completely wrong perception. It's a different computational paradigm." With quantum computers, a great deal of the energy consumed comes from cryogenic infrastructure required to keep the system at very near absolute temperatures. Stanislav KazanovHead of GRC, cybersecurity, sustainability and data, Innowise That distinction matters when evaluating the energy consumption of quantum computing. Unlike classical systems that scale through massive parallelization, quantum computers are expected to remain relatively centralized and specialized. That changes both how energy is used and where environmental costs appear. In many current quantum systems, particularly those based on superconducting qubits, computation itself does not primarily drive energy consumption. Instead, a significant portion comes from the infrastructure required to maintain extremely low temperatures. "With quantum computers, a great deal of the energy consumed comes from cryogenic infrastructure required to keep the system at very near absolute temperatures," said Stanislav Kazanov, head of governance, risk and compliance, cybersecurity, and sustainability and head of data at Innowise. Cooling requirements introduce additional considerations beyond electricity. These systems often rely on complex refrigeration technologies and may involve water usage and specialized materials. They also require highly controlled environments, including electromagnetic shielding and vibration isolation, which further increase facility complexity. Cooling is manageable at smaller scales but becomes more challenging as systems grow, Baum said. "The challenge comes when you really need to scale," he said. "A big part of designing good architecture is to make sure that the parts that must be cooled are very minimal." Infrastructure differences also mean quantum systems cannot simply be added to existing environments. "Quantum infrastructures will be highly localized and very different from conventional data centers in their configuration and cannot be retrofitted to existing racks," Kazanov said. That creates integration challenges for enterprise IT teams. Quantum systems operate on different time scales and use different input and output models than classical hardware. "Quantum computers are a different creature," Baum said. "If you take a quantum computer and try to integrate it into an arbitrary HPC [high-performance computing] center, that's a highly nontrivial task." Despite these challenges, some experts argue that quantum computing could reduce overall compute demand for certain workloads. The key is not the hardware alone but how it is applied, according to Curtis Nybo, director of AI and quantum computing at CGI. "When quantum computing comes into play, certain problems could be solved in a fraction of the time," Nybo said. "That can alleviate pressure on data center usage, even if quantum is only part of the overall workflow."

Can quantum computing support sustainability? While its infrastructure raises concerns, quantum computing also has the potential to support sustainability initiatives. Several use cases are gaining attention among enterprises and researchers. Carbon capture and materials innovation Quantum computing could transform how organizations design materials used in energy systems. "Material discovery today is a huge trial-and-error process that can take decades," Baum said. "With quantum computers, we'll be able to have a much more rigorous material design process." This capability could lead to more efficient solar cells, longer-lasting batteries and improved carbon capture technologies. Even incremental gains in these areas could have a measurable environmental impact at scale. Energy grid optimization and renewable integration Quantum systems are particularly well-suited for complex optimization problems, which are common in energy distribution. "If you can optimally route vehicles or balance power grids, you can save on fuel and reduce waste," Nybo said. "A lot of sustainability problems are complex problems with too many constraints for conventional systems." Baum pointed to logistics and scheduling as near-term opportunities. Even small improvements in efficiency can translate into significant reductions in emissions when applied at a global scale. "Being only 95% optimal means the remaining 5% represents a huge waste of energy and resources," he said. Climate modeling and prediction There are points in the AI pipeline where quantum accelerators could reduce time or energy. Even reducing energy by 10% to 20% would have an enormous impact. Yuval BaumVice president of quantum computing research, Q-CTRL Quantum computing may also enhance climate modeling, as it can enable more detailed simulations of complex systems. While still emerging, this capability could improve forecasting and inform policy decisions. Quantum systems are well-suited for reproducing real-world dynamics, Kasanov said. "Quantum computing is much better than traditional computers at simulating the real world," he said. AI efficiency and data processing Another potential application lies in improving AI workloads, which are currently energy-intensive. "There are points in the AI pipeline where quantum accelerators could reduce time or energy," Baum said. "Even reducing energy by 10% to 20% would have an enormous impact." However, many of these use cases remain in early stages. Organizations are still evaluating where quantum delivers meaningful value, Nybo said. "A lot of organizations are approaching this from a research perspective," he said. "They're identifying use cases and preparing their data so they can take advantage when the technology matures."

Creating a carbon-aware quantum computing framework As interest grows, organizations must take a structured approach to evaluating quantum computing sustainability. That begins with understanding the full lifecycle impact of the technology. Production phase Quantum hardware relies on specialized components and materials, some of which may involve rare or resource-intensive inputs. Manufacturing processes and supply chains will contribute to the overall carbon footprint, although data remains limited at this stage. Operational phase The effects on operations include energy consumption, cooling requirements and facility infrastructure. Unlike traditional data centers, quantum systems may shift energy demand toward cooling rather than computation. "Traditional measures like power usage effectiveness are not useful when measuring quantum computing," Kazanov said. "We need new ways to understand the carbon cost associated with executing a quantum circuit." Application phase The value of quantum computing must be measured against its outcomes. Organizations should evaluate whether a given use case produces a net reduction in emissions. "CIOs will have to weigh the carbon cost of running quantum workloads against the net emissions reductions achieved by the result," Kazanov said. This evaluation often starts with proof-of-concept work, Nybo said. "You build out and experiment, then compare it to a classical baseline to see if you're actually getting a benefit," he said. End-of-life phase End-of-life considerations include recycling and disposal of specialized components. As the technology matures, circular economy practices will become increasingly important.

Other considerations Beyond lifecycle considerations, organizations must address several broader challenges. Lack of standardized metrics There is currently no consistent way to measure the energy consumption or environmental impact of quantum computing, Kazanov said. Developing standardized metrics will be critical for benchmarking and decision-making. Some experts have proposed new approaches, such as measuring the carbon cost per quantum circuit rather than per facility. Quantum computing comes with various challenges outside of sustainability that could also affect an organization's environmental goals. Integration with sustainable IT strategies Quantum computing will not replace classical systems but complement them. That means sustainability efforts must account for hybrid workflows. "It's not going to be quantum alone," Nybo said. "It will have to work directly with classical systems as part of an overall workflow." Carbon equivalence and ROI Organizations should quantify the carbon impact of quantum workloads in relation to their outcomes. This includes comparing energy consumption with reductions achieved through optimization or simulation. "For CIOs, it always comes down to a benefit analysis," Nybo said. "You're looking at cost savings, efficiency gains and the overall impact on the business." Benchmarking and governance As adoption grows, governance frameworks will need to evolve. This includes incorporating environmental transparency into vendor agreements, particularly for quantum services delivered through cloud providers. Enterprises should account for indirect emissions when evaluating providers, Kasanov said. "IT departments must incorporate environmental transparency into service-level agreements, including Scope 2 and Scope 3 emissions," he said.