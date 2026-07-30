Using power telemetry for data center capacity planning

Power is becoming one of the hardest capacity variables to predict in modern data centers.

As AI systems, GPU clusters and other accelerated workloads expand, they are concentrating far more power in racks and rows than traditional enterprise facilities were designed to support. Their power requirements are also highly variable, depending on workload utilization, job scheduling, application behavior and changes in server, storage and network activity.

This makes older data center planning methods less reliable. Many data center facilities still rely on fixed power limits, static safety margins and spreadsheet-based models. While these methods can support conservative planning, they do not reflect how power is used in AI data centers.

Power telemetry helps address this problem by making capacity planning more data-driven. Rack power distribution units (PDUs) and data center infrastructure management (DCIM) platforms show how much power is being used at the rack, row and facility levels. Operators can see where power is consumed, where headroom exists and if more capacity can be allocated without affecting cooling systems.

This article explores how power telemetry enhances capacity planning in data centers, enabling operators to optimize resource allocation and address the dynamic power demands of AI workloads through real-time consumption insights at multiple levels.

High-density workloads are changing capacity assumptions The International Energy Agency (IEA), in its updated outlook, reports that AI data centers can experience repeated server load swings exceeding 50% of rated capacity within a second. This underscores the need for telemetry that captures actual load behavior. These swings in power use can affect grid stability, leading to voltage instability and harmonic distortion on local grids. AI workloads create diverse power profiles within the same facility. Training, inference, batch processing, storage and network activity do not consume power in the same way. Some workloads run at sustained high utilization, while others spike in response to user demand. Even within the same cluster, power draw can vary as accelerators, CPUs, memory and networking components transition between operating states. This makes capacity planning far more complex. Operators need to account for peak and average demand, load variability, location-specific constraints and redundancy requirements. They must know whether power is available in the right rack or row, under the right operating conditions, with enough cooling and resilience margin to support the next workload.

Power telemetry at the rack, row and facility level Power telemetry is measured data that shows how electricity moves through a data center and how much power equipment consumes. It comes from utility meters, switchgear, UPS systems, busways, rack PDUs, server management controllers, DCIM tools, power monitoring systems and workload management platforms. At the rack level, telemetry shows how much power AI equipment is consuming. Intelligent rack PDUs and power strips can monitor equipment draw, peak load and available headroom. They also indicate whether redundant power feeds are balanced, because a rack operating normally may become a risk if one path fails or is taken offline for maintenance. At the row level, telemetry helps operators determine whether capacity exists in the right location. Branch circuit monitoring, remote power panel data and busway monitoring can indicate whether a specific row has sufficient distribution capacity to support denser equipment. This is important in mixed environments where traditional enterprise racks and high-density AI racks share the same white space. In addition, workload-aware telemetry provides useful context by linking facility data to IT demand. It helps operators identify which applications, servers or clusters are driving high power consumption. For example, if a GPU cluster regularly peaks during training runs, operators can use that history to determine where similar systems should be placed and whether the surrounding power and cooling infrastructure can support them. By mapping consumption across the rack, row and facility, operators can determine whether unused capacity can be recovered or whether an infrastructure upgrade is necessary.

Power telemetry data improves capacity planning The most significant benefit of power telemetry is the avoidance of overprovisioning. It gives operators a comprehensive view of actual peak load, average load and load variability, so they can preserve safety margins without reserving additional capacity. Telemetry also helps operators manage stranded capacity. A row may have open rack space but limited branch circuit capacity. A rack may have available power but insufficient cooling. By mapping consumption across the rack, row and facility, operators can determine whether unused capacity can be recovered or whether an infrastructure upgrade is necessary. The same visibility improves workload placement. When teams deploy new servers, storage systems or GPU clusters, they need to know whether the target rack has sufficient power, whether the A and B feeds are balanced, whether the row can remove the added heat and whether upstream systems can support the load during maintenance or failover. Telemetry also reduces operational risk by identifying problems early. Operators can detect power spikes, overloaded circuits, phase imbalance, UPS loading issues, A/B feed imbalance and changes in power quality. This visibility is especially important in high-density data centers, where a localized power issue can affect a much larger compute capacity, workload and business value.