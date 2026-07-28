Build, buy or rent: A framework for enterprise AI infrastructure

Almost every infrastructure leader is being asked the same question this year: Should we build our own AI infrastructure, buy dedicated capacity or rent it from the cloud?

It's usually asked as if there is a single right answer. There isn't. There is only a right answer for a specific workload, at a specific stage of maturity, with a specific utilization profile. The teams that get burned are the ones that make it a philosophy ("We're a cloud company" or "We own our stack") instead of a calculation.

Here's a framework that turns it back into a calculation.

Define the 3 options honestly Renting means consuming accelerators on demand from a hyperscaler or a specialized GPU cloud, maximum flexibility, minimum commitment and the highest per-hour price. Buying means procuring dedicated capacity, whether racked in your own facility or hosted in colocation. You own the depreciation and the operational burden, and you get the lowest unit cost if you keep it busy. Building is the far end of buying: your own facility, power and cooling. For all but the largest operators, building in the literal sense is off the table right now due to power and long-lead equipment timelines, so for most enterprises, the real decision is renting versus buying into colocation. The variable that decides it: Utilization Owned accelerators only beat rented ones if you keep them busy. As a rule of thumb, if you can sustain roughly 60%–70% utilization over an 18- to 24-month horizon, ownership typically wins on total cost of ownership (TCO). Below that, you are paying to own idle silicon that's depreciating on a brutal curve, and renting is both cheaper and less risky. Before you can apply this rule, you need an honest utilization estimate, and most organizations overestimate theirs because they focus on the peak rather than the long trough between peaks.

Layer in 4 more factors Workload maturity. If your AI workload is still evolving, models changing, demand unproven, rent. You don't want a fixed fleet sized for a workload you can't yet characterize. Buy once the workload is stable enough to forecast. Time horizon. Accelerator generations turn over fast. Owning hardware you'll want to replace in 18 months erodes the TCO advantage. Longer, steadier horizons favor ownership. Data gravity and compliance. If your training data is large, sensitive or regulated, the cost and risk of moving it to rented infrastructure can swamp the compute savings. Data location often decides infrastructure location. Access to power and space. The hidden constraint. Owning capacity assumes you can secure the megawatts and the colocation footprint on your timeline. If you can't, renting isn't a preference; it's the only option that ships this year.

A simple scoring approach Score each workload from 1 to 5 on five factors: Sustained utilization.

Workload stability.

Time horizon.

Data gravity/compliance pull.

Cost sensitivity. High scores on utilization, stability and horizon push toward buy. Low scores, or strong data gravity and speed-to-market needs, push toward rent. Do this per workload, not for AI as a monolith. Most enterprises should end up with a portfolio. Expect hybrid to be the answer In practice, the mature pattern is as follows: Rent for experimentation and bursty or unpredictable demand.

Own (in colocation) the steady-state, high-utilization production workloads you've characterized.

Keep sensitive data-heavy training where the data already lives. This mirrors how cloud strategy itself matured from cloud-first absolutism to per-workload placement.