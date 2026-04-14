AI capacity planning: Balancing flexibility, performance and risk

AI continues to impact the infrastructure organizations rely on to conduct business. Specifically, it imposes unpredictable loads on compute, storage, power and cooling systems, creating challenges for capacity planning.

Legacy capacity-planning models cannot accommodate nonlinear, bursty AI workloads. This introduces two primary problems: slowed AI innovation due to under-provisioning capacity and wasted capital from over-allocating resources.

IT leaders must position capacity planning as a strategic business function using new models, including:

Probabilistic forecasting.

Flexible, scalable infrastructure.

Financially aligned planning models.

This article equips IT leaders with a framework to maximize AI outcomes, control costs and mitigate operational risks.

Why AI breaks traditional capacity planning modules Traditional capacity planning is based on specific assumptions that don't apply to modern AI-driven utilization. Specifically, it is built on steady, predictable growth and relatively uniform resource utilization. AI disrupts this model with bursty, nonlinear demand patterns. Challenges include: Large-scale training jobs can spike GPU usage dramatically, yet when training is complete, utilization drops significantly.

Unlike CPU-based workloads, AI infrastructure is GPU-centric, creating imbalances across compute, storage and network components.

Power density and cooling constraints increasingly limit deployment capacity, regardless of hardware availability.

Rapid data growth and movement further strain systems and make cloud network and storage data costs unpredictable. The result is a shift from stable forecasting to planning and managing variable capacity requirements. Capacity uncertainty requires planning for ranges rather than a single target.

The new demand profile: Planning for peaks, not averages IT leaders must adapt to this new AI-centric demand profile. Focus is required in four specific areas: GPU utilization, data lifecycles, architectures and facility constraints. GPU-intensive compute and peak demand GPU-intensive workloads exhibit high- and low-demand periods, altering the variables and conditions required for capacity planning. Training workloads create short-lived but extreme demand spikes.

Inference adds persistent, latency-sensitive loads. A key challenge is the need to design for peak rather than average utilization, which risks under- or over-providing capacity. Explosive data growth and lifecycle complexity Organizations continue to integrate AI into daily operations, leading to challenges with managing data storage, availability and security. Training datasets, telemetry and model artifacts expand rapidly, requiring tiered storage (hot/warm/cold) to control costs. Dynamic, distributed architectures New architecture requirements complicate existing on-premises, hybrid and multi-cloud deployments. They also add challenges to IoT and edge networking scenarios. Pipelines, microservices and retraining loops increase infrastructure variability.

East-west traffic -- the movement of data laterally within a data center -- and latency sensitivity strain network capacity. These communications generate many internal calls and data exchanges between components, potentially overloading bandwidth even if external -- north-south -- traffic appears to be optimal. Network capacity planning must account for such high-volume, low-latency internal data movement. Facility-level constraints as first-class metrics AI infrastructure pushes physical environments to their limits. High-density GPU clusters dramatically increase power consumption, often exceeding the capacity of legacy data centers. This creates bottlenecks in power delivery, cooling capacity and floor space. Scaling compute resources is no longer just an IT decision; it depends on facility readiness. IT leaders must plan capacity in tandem with facilities teams to ensure power, cooling and space can scale with AI demand.

Modernizing forecasting: From static models to probabilistic planning Traditional forecasting relies on linear growth and fixed utilization targets, assumptions rendered obsolete by AI's variability. IT leaders must adopt probabilistic, scenario-based forecasting methods that address uncertainty and rapid change. The model integrates three critical components: multiple demand scenarios, AI pipeline visibility and cross-functional views. Multiple demand scenarios Each scenario incorporates different assumptions about model size, training frequency and user demand. Forecasting must explicitly model peak demand and concurrency rather than averages to capture the impact of large training runs, inference spikes and overlapping workloads. Likely scenarios include baseline use, accelerated adoption situations and peak/extreme cases. AI pipeline visibility Model inputs must include AI pipeline visibility, data growth rates and expected architecture changes -- distributed training or real-time inference. Cross-functional views Integrated compute, storage, network, power and cooling views offer a cross-functional, multidimensional forecast. The goal is not perfect prediction but resilient planning that enables faster, more confident decisions about where and when to invest.

Designing for flexibility: Adaptive infrastructure and cost control Strategies to optimize infrastructure and cost management include: Hybrid and multi-cloud bursting. Move peak demand off premises to avoid overbuilding using Capex resources. Shift the emphasis to OpEx spending.

Move peak demand off premises to avoid overbuilding using Capex resources. Shift the emphasis to OpEx spending. Establish modular data center design. Design for incremental scaling of power and cooling capacity to adapt to changes.

Design for incremental scaling of power and cooling capacity to adapt to changes. Flexible infrastructure. Provide the ability to scale compute, storage and network resources independently.

Provide the ability to scale compute, storage and network resources independently. GPU pooling and shared platforms. Use pooling and sharing to balance resource costs. Shifting to an OpEx spending strategy offers a more flexible consumption model. Gather the following information ahead of time: Cost per workload.

Cost per training run.

Utilization rates for premium resources. Continue monitoring these costs to fine-tune the spending strategy, balancing performance and cost efficiency.

Managing risk: Balancing performance, cost and agility Approach capacity planning from a risk management perspective rather than forecasting. Approach capacity planning from a risk management perspective rather than forecasting. Failure to balance resource provisioning results in the same negative outcomes as traditional capacity planning, poor performance versus wasted investments, but with significantly higher costs. Under-provisioning risks include: Delayed AI initiatives.

Performance degradation and missed SLAs.

Lost competitive advantage due to reduced innovation. Over-provisioning risks include: Idle, high-cost GPU resources.

Underutilized storage and network infrastructure.

Excess investment in unneeded power and cooling capacity.