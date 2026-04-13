Pipeline as Code: Managing CI/CD complexity and sprawl

The everything as code movement has evolved into an industry best practice, but it brings its own set of problems.

Developers can use this approach to provision software through code, achieving new levels of speed, efficiency and quality. At the same time, continuous integration and continuous deployment (CI/CD) pipelines have also evolved, revolutionizing software delivery and improving the development lifecycle through automation.

While CI/CD is an established technique, the methodology is less equipped to handle the complexities of cloud-native DevOps tools, such as GitHub Actions and GitLab CI/CD. In response, Pipeline as Code (PaC) is designed to augment CI/CD workflows and has become an integral part of modern software delivery. Moreover, development teams looking to maintain highly transparent and collaborative processes have quickly adopted the practice.

However, defining pipelines as code is complicated because these delivery mechanisms steadily accumulate features and technical debt that become more complex over time, introducing additional maintenance challenges.

Fortunately, a new breed of tools and platforms are designed to improve visibility, enhance orchestration, reduce pipeline failures and streamline the software delivery process. We explore the limitations of defining pipelines using code as well as the newest tools, such as Argo CD, Pulumi and CodeFresh, and workarounds that developers can use to accomplish their software delivery goals.

Understanding the role of CI/CD Historically, CI/CD has encompassed an automated, imperative process where code was built, tested and deployed to relatively static staging environments. Developers were able to work closely with IT operations to accelerate software builds and ensure reliability while using YAML, which represents data structures in human readable formats. YAML files enabled pipelines to reside alongside application code. They bridged the gap between CI and CD targets. However, the trend toward distributed services and independently functioning components, like cloud-native, have complicated that process model. The onset of infrastructure as code (IaC) and accompanying tools, such as Kubernetes, Ansible and Terraform, introduced vast scalability potential and the principle of reusability. These concepts are foundational for pipelines as code, which can ensure consistency across projects and reduce operational overhead. But incorporating YAML files as version controls in PaC configuration also leads to fragmentation, environment-specific duplication and excessive small files. This is particularly cumbersome at scale. In other words --YAML sprawl. While research indicates many organizations continue to employ scripted imperative pipelines, they still need to use PaC to stay competitive. Declarative CI/CD now offers a standardized structure with incremental stages that are easier to manage, read and secure. It also provides a direct path to GitOps; that is, a single source of truth for infrastructure and application state. For example, instead of traditional build methods where code commits trigger the CI pipeline to push build/test/deployment to a desired state, today’s modern CD workflows rely on the GitOps pull-based model. Agents, such as Argo CD, Flux, Jenkins X and Harness, can detect any changes and pull the required responses instead of pushing them to the target system, significantly improving both security and scalability. While not a prerequisite for Pipeline as Code, GitOps both complements and accelerates declarative CI/CD approaches and, by extension, helps streamline PaC adoption.

Pipeline as Code: benefits and limitations Once in place, developers can use PaC to manage builds and deployments as code stored in Jenkins files that reside in repositories alongside application code. The source code and its dependencies are then compiled and packaged into a deployable artifact, like Docker image and binary, for testing, deployment and continuous monitoring. Pipeline as Code solves complicated questions that are often difficult to determine when using imperative, sequential text files for builds. These include identifying those responsible for previous changes, why the revisions were executed and whether the workload code was functioning before the last change. DevOps teams also gain other deployment advantages by employing code-based templating solutions, such as Jenkins Shared Libraries and GitLab CI, to centralize modular, reusable pipeline code. They can also access GitOps engines, like ArgoCD, Flux and CodeFresh, for specialized scaffolding that ensures a targeted environment matches the designated state stored in Git. Finally, in the current era of modern development, primary PaC advantages that can’t be understated are automatic policy enforcement, rollbacks and continuous compliance to ensure integrity throughout the SDLC. However, the increased complexity introduced by PaC also poses the potential for pipeline debt or maintenance issues that can complicate configuration files, build scripts and workflows. Code that contains complex conditional logic or relies on multiple libraries can present troubleshooting hurdles. Moreover, failed pipelines can require substantial time investments. For example, a trivial YAML syntax error or missing environmental variable often leads to slow feedback loops and long delays waiting for a build to fail. In addition to a steep management learning curve, developers can encounter a general lack of visibility into PaC flows and the relationships between workloads. Lack of reproducibility represents a common obstacle. For instance, visualizations of environmental settings can vary significantly depending on the device -- e.g., workstation, laptop, mobile, etc. In terms of security, hardcoding sensitive data directly into pipelines can lead to critical vulnerabilities, such as exposure of API keys, passwords, tokens and other secrets. Finally, over-reliance on third-party libraries within a pipeline can introduce new vulnerabilities and supply-chain risks if those dependencies are uncovered.