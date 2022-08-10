Understanding 3 key automated DevSecOps tools

Modern software development is a painstakingly complex process. Software must be rigorously tested against vulnerabilities and exploits before deployment and after it is in production.

To accelerate the software security testing process, security teams should adopt a DevSecOps mindset. By adapting DevOps' continuous lifecycle practices for security, testing via DevSecOps can make code security testing substantially easier.

Here, learn about the three main DevSecOps testing methods and tools: SAST, DAST and SCA.

Static application security testing Scrubbing source code to identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities is known as static application security testing (SAST). Companies conduct the white box security testing practice in the early stages of the software development lifecycle. It is also often rerun at various intervals or when adds or changes are required. Tailor-made for automation as DevSecOps products, SAST tools sift through code line by line to identify weak areas that can be bolstered to protect against known exploits. While this type of security scanning only detects what many consider low-hanging-fruit vulnerabilities, the automated tools are easy to run and interpret. One of the major drawbacks to automated SAST tools is false positives. The tool does not have the intelligence required to analyze code that is in early stages and that cannot be compiled. However, baking greater levels of AI into these tools has shown to reduce false-positive events. OWASP provides a list and breakdown of open source, free and commercial SAST tools. Popular open source options that can be added to your integrated development environment include the following: Bandit

Flawfinder

GitHub Advanced Security

OWASP Automated Software Security Toolkit

Dynamic application security testing While SAST looks at source code from the inside, dynamic application security testing (DAST) approaches security from the outside. A black box security testing practice, DAST tools identify network, system and OS vulnerabilities throughout a corporate infrastructure. Because DAST requires applications be fully compiled and operational, run tests inside test/dev environments prior to production. Set up tools with preconfigured testing parameters, and automatically initiate multiple crawling activities and associated penetration tests to detect vulnerabilities. This reduces the risk of putting potentially vulnerable software in the hands of business users. A drawback is DAST tools may not reach wide enough to test the entire attack surface, leading to some missed vulnerabilities. OWASP provides a list of open source and commercial DAST tools. Popular open source options include the following: Deepfence ThreatMapper

Nikto

OpenVAS

OWASP Zed Attack Proxy