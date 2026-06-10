Breaking through the enterprise AI plateau

Implementing AI in various forms has been all the rage in enterprises in the last few years, but evidence that all the investment is paying off is scant.

In fact, it appears that organizations are hitting an AI plateau, where AI investments have made some gains, but productivity is leveling off.

AI deployments are on the rise. According to the McKinsey State of AI 2025 report, 88% of surveyed organizations now use AI for at least one operational function. This is up from 78% in the previous year's survey. However, this investment is not paying off, at least for now.

Just under 40% of organizations report that AI investments have generated any impact on profitability. In most cases, this amounts to less than 5% of total EBIT [earnings before interest and taxes], and just 6% of organizations for which AI investment has had more than a 5% impact on EBIT.

Agentic AI use is growing, according to the report, with 62% of organizations experimenting with AI agents. While 23% of these say they are scaling AI agents in at least one function, there's no single function where the "scaled or fully scaled" share exceeds 10%.

Hidden barriers to AI transformation All this suggests that organizations use AI widely, but these deployments are not paying off yet. Organizations are hitting an AI plateau because they're deploying AI technically, but they're not doing it in a way that's visible to the effects of the changes, said Chris Willis, chief design officer and futurist at Domo. Organizations believe they can buy and deploy the tools and assume that the successful transformation will just happen. However, there are many hidden barriers to transformation, including organizational inertia and a culture that doesn't foster innovation, he said. One of the biggest factors in organizations hitting the AI plateau is the mistaken assumption that everyone is a natural innovator or will have the freedom to innovate in ways they haven't been asked to before, Willis said. "AI leaders say, 'We're just going to give everybody all these tools, and then they're going to figure it out,' but that's like magical thinking," he said. "Did they hire innovators? [Was the guy] in accounting hired because they like to work outside and think outside the box?" These employees may or may not be creative or innovative thinkers, but organizations are task-based, functional hierarchies, and people are hired and incentivized to work within them, Willis said. Organizations are hitting an AI plateau because they are deploying AI out of FOMO and the pressure to solve problems, without clearly defining the problems, he said. If you're trying to transform, you have to transform more than one thing, you have to redesign how decisions, workflows and accountability are handled. Chris WillisChief Design Officer and Futurist, Domo. "If you're trying to transform, you have to transform more than one thing. You have to redesign how decisions, workflows and accountability are handled," Willis said.

AI leadership gap Organizations are hitting an AI plateau and are struggling to get value from their investments, said Mike Kazmier, head of AI at Banyan Software. There are two reasons why AI programs are flailing, he said. One is that they lack the leadership to marshal them through the deployment and make it a business priority. The other is that they are skipping at least one of the six pillars of true transformational change. "Too many companies think that just buying the technology gets you the instant reward without addressing the operating model changes, the people's skill improvement and the data that's required, because data is the fuel of all AI," Kazmier said. To avoid hitting an AI plateau, organizations need both a solid strategy at the top and a robust governance system at the bottom that manages risk and ensures value, he said. AI proliferation across the enterprise is accelerating at a speed that leaders are finding difficult to manage, said Fern Halper, founder of the AI Foundations Group. There's pressure on executives to move on AI quickly, Halper said. They must acknowledge this reality while simultaneously dealing with their organizational, data and governance readiness. The pace of AI change has led some executives to wonder if they can keep up, she said. For example, the former CEO of Coca-Cola, James Quincey, stepped down in March amid the company's transformation to AI and digital growth. However, organizations are caught between the AI transformation hype and the reality, where many are stuck in experimentation and pilot mode, largely because they have not thought enough about the foundations, Halper said. "Organizations have stalled out because they were trying to use easy-to-use tools, but they hadn't put their data foundation, governance or skills foundation in place, and they can't get any further because they've plateaued out," she said.