AI transformation is inevitable but requires change management

There's little doubt that enterprises are undergoing an AI transformation. The questions are around how fast the transformation is happening and what form it will ultimately take.

Many views on AI in the enterprise were voiced at the IT Expo conference in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., from Feb. 10-12. While some enterprises are going full-bore into the AI transformation, others are taking a more cautious and measured approach.

Driving out AI resistors AI is a "gift" that is fundamentally changing the nature of work, said Eric Vaughn, CEO of software vendor IgniteTech at a conference session. To take full advantage of the "gift," Vaughn committed IgniteTech fully to AI in 2023. It required all employees to become proficient in AI technology and launched an "AI Mondays" initiative focused solely on AI development and learning projects. "We have completely transformed our company to be what we now refer to as an 'AI DNA' company," he said. "Meaning 100% of the people in our company are bringing that work focus to what we're doing. We're creating brand new AI products from scratch." However, despite the enthusiasm from the top, Vaughn found not everyone was on board with the AI transformation. "There were lots of people who were resistant, folded their arms and said, 'I'm not going to do this,'" he said. This led IngniteTech to take an AI-or-the-highway approach, where employees who weren't fully committed were replaced by those who were, Vaughn said. This resulted in a staggering 80% of the company being replaced at the end of the first year of the AI commitment. Vaughn confirmed that the 80% were not replaced with AI in any form, but with people who have the same AI mindset. "[The 80%] is not a percentage I'm proud of or happy about, but I don't think that anyone should be trying to run a team when you have people who are doing everything from failing to participate to subverting the mission because they don't believe it," he said. It was also a surprise that the greatest resistance to AI came from technical professionals, such as software developers, who view AI as a threat to their specific skills, Vaughn said. "The marketing, sales and finance people were less resistant because they were given tools," he said. "They can now do things that they couldn't do before." In the period after IgniteTech moved to completely focus on AI, the company's profitability has increased, and it developed three AI-based productivity products, Vaughn said.

A cautious AI approach While IgniteTech has fully embraced the AI transformation, others see it in more practical terms and say it should be adopted carefully. AI is a tool that shouldn't be talked about in "magical, mystical terms," said Greg Taffet, CIO at Ceres Environmental Services at an IT Expo session. The AI tools are there to help solve business problems, he said. "It's not about choosing AI as the solution, [it's about] choosing a solution that in many cases includes AI," Taffet said. AI has been around for 50 years, and we are just at another step in AI's evolutionary path. "The ERP, email and CRM systems that we use all have AI, so it's all over the place," he said. It's not about choosing AI as the solution, [it's about] choosing a solution that in many cases includes AI. Greg TaffetChief information officer, Ceres Environmental Services The AI transformation is a complex process that requires extensive change management before a project begins, Taffet said. Organizations must tell employees what to expect, what to prepare for and provide proper training during the process. It's also not practical for many enterprises to consider firing employees who are resistant to AI, he said. It might work in smaller firms or ones that do more theoretical work, but AI adoption is more complicated for firms that produce hard goods and rely on workers with specialized skills and experience. "They may be the expert in how to run the laser that does this important step in the process," Taffet said. "You can't just fire them, because they run the laser better than any other people in your company."