What is business transformation?

Business transformation refers to fundamental changes in an organization's operations, strategy or structure to improve efficiency, competitiveness and financial performance. It can apply to the entire business, a department or a product line.

Unlike incremental improvements, business transformation involves major shifts in processes, technology or business models. Business transformation can involve multiple types of transformational change, such as the following:

Digital transformation. Leveraging technology, AI and automation to enhance operations.

Changing workplace values, behaviors and leadership styles. Organizational transformation. Redesigning hierarchies, teams and workflows.

Business transformation initiatives can involve mergers and acquisitions (M&As), staff changes, outsourcing, supply chain reorganization and new business models. The business transformation process typically involves making major changes to an organization's people, processes and technology.

The role of AI in business transformation AI is no longer a supporting technology; it's at the core of modern transformation efforts. Applications of AI in business transformation include the following: AI-driven automation. Businesses can automate processes beyond traditional robotic process automation (RPA) with hyperautomation, AI copilots and machine learning.

AI forecasts customer demand, optimizes supply chains and improves decision-making. Generative AI. GenAI tools like ChatGPT and Gemini generate content, automate customer support and enhance business intelligence. For example, a retail company can use AI to predict product demand, preventing overstocking and reducing supply chain inefficiencies.

Examples of business transformation initiatives Initiatives that involve the kind of fundamental change -- and change management -- indicative of business transformation include the following: Consolidating operations after M&As.

Developing AI-powered product lines to meet changing customer demands.

Shutting down outdated business models and pivoting to digital-first operations.

Moving Capex products to a subscription-based model, an example of anything as a service or XaaS.

Consolidating multiple ERP or CRM systems into a unified platform.

Migrating core business applications to the cloud for scalability or for other reasons.

AI-driven supply chain optimization for cost reduction and resilience.

Centralizing risk management functions using AI-based fraud detection.

Implementing hyperautomation to eliminate manual processes.

Expanding low-code/no-code platforms to enable nontechnical employees to build applications.

Enhancing corporate data literacy and AI upskilling programs.

Implementing data privacy and governance to meet regulatory standards.

Adopting AI-enhanced cybersecurity frameworks to address threats.

Shifting sustainability initiatives to meet carbon neutrality goals.

Implementing outcome-based employee incentive models tied to digital KPIs.

What are the drivers of business transformation? Many factors can trigger the need for business transformation. AI, automation and digital transformation Companies are investing in AI-driven workflows, automation and analytics to stay competitive.

Hyperautomation reduces operational costs by integrating AI, RPA and machine learning. Environmental, social and governance as well as sustainability compliance ESG frameworks adopted and championed by governments and investors require companies to meet carbon reduction goals and ethical sourcing standards.

Supply chains are redesigning for transparency, to achieve a circular economy and to integrate sustainable materials more fully. Supply chain resilience Global trade disruptions, geopolitical risks and deglobalization trends drive onshoring and nearshoring operations.

Example: The U.S. CHIPS Act incentivizes domestic semiconductor production. AI-driven customer experience Personalization, AI chatbots and predictive customer analytics are transforming customer engagement.

Example: Netflix's AI-driven recommendation engine enhances user retention. Digital transformation is often a key enabler of business transformation, as illustrated in this chart.

Steps to implement business transformation Implementing business transformation should involve these steps: Clarify goals. Teams first need to develop clearly defined goals that succinctly state the business transformation's purpose and a theory about what steps could help address these goals. Get executive buy-in. Next, enrolling an executive champion to support the goals is essential. This person can help flesh out the initial theory into a more substantive business strategy with specific steps, participants and funding requirements. The champion can also help overcome any hurdles or conflicts around funding, departmental control or communication. Develop metrics. The core team needs to clarify what success looks like. What are key metrics to monitor that indicate the work is moving in the right direction? What potential risks could derail the efforts, and how could these be mitigated? Get employee buy-in. Once the vision is clear, the core idea must be translated to characterize how it can positively affect employees. This might be as simple as creating a new message and broadcasting it across various corporate channels. Another approach might involve attracting employees to the new vision to help the effort blossom and gain momentum. Demonstrate success and build on it. Change of all kinds is hard. Early success on a few pilot implementations can build enthusiasm and buy-in for a new idea across the organization. A center-of-excellence model can consolidate enterprise learnings related to the initiative in a single location and convey success stories that could inspire others to participate.