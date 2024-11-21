Business intelligence reporting: What it is, how it works

Data analysts, business managers and other professionals can use business intelligence tools to generate insights. But how do they make those insights accessible and understandable for diverse audiences in an organization? The answer, in many cases, is business intelligence reporting.

BI reporting is the process of preparing, interpreting and presenting data in ways that are easy for decision-makers to understand. In this way, BI reporting helps ensure that whoever needs to interpret data and digest the takeaways can do so, including those who lack the technical know-how of a professional data analyst.

When it comes to business intelligence, deriving meaningful insights is one thing. Disseminating and acting on those insights can be quite another -- especially in organizations where the people who analyze the data are different from those who make decisions based on the data.

Business intelligence reporting helps to solve this challenge across all stages of the BI process, including the following:

When preparing data for analysis, teams can use BI reporting tools to summarize which data they selected and how they modified it. These insights help decision-makers understand the basis for insights or recommendations derived using BI. Data interpretation. During the process of interpreting data sets, business intelligence reporting makes it possible to summarize important findings or trends for the target audience and the data modeling or other techniques behind them.

During the process of interpreting data sets, business intelligence reporting makes it possible to summarize important findings or trends for the target audience and the data modeling or other techniques behind them. Data presentation. When presenting insights to support data-driven decisions, teams can use business intelligence reporting to tailor the insights to their target audience. For example, they can select data visualization or data summary formats based on the types of presentations that feel most familiar to decision-makers.

Effective BI reporting reduces the time and effort necessary to communicate insights to stakeholders, which improves operational efficiency. Instead of requiring data analysts to spend hours explaining findings to executives, for instance, BI reporting tools make it possible to summarize the findings quickly so analysts can focus their efforts on analyzing data. Flexible data presentations. People respond to different types of data presentations. Some might find it easier to recognize trends using data visualizations, for example, while others prefer a summary in natural language that identifies key takeaways. BI reporting provides the flexibility necessary to present data in multiple formats, which helps businesses reach diverse audiences.

Key BI metrics and KPIs to report on The data included in business intelligence reports can vary depending on your BI use case and which insights you want to highlight. Here's a look at which BI metrics and KPIs might feature in different BI reporting scenarios. Financial When preparing financial reports based on insights derived using BI tools, teams might summarize the following data: Working capital. How much cash or other assets the business has on hand and is able to invest.

How much cash or other assets the business has on hand and is able to invest. Cash flow. The amount of cash flowing into and out of the business.

The amount of cash flowing into and out of the business. Gross income. The business's total earnings.

The business's total earnings. Net income. The business's earnings after subtracting expenses. By presenting data points like these in a digestible format, teams can summarize insights that reflect the financial state of the business. This lets decision-makers identify and react to trends more quickly than they would if they had to interpret raw financial data. Sales In sales, BI reporting often summarizes metrics and KPIs like the following: Monthly sales growth. How much total sales are increasing or decreasing on a monthly basis.

How much total sales are increasing or decreasing on a monthly basis. Churn rate. Which percentage of customers stop doing business with the organization.

Which percentage of customers stop doing business with the organization. Customer acquisition cost. The cost of gaining a new customer. These BI KPIs provide insight into the effectiveness and profitability of sales operations, helping decision-makers answer questions like what they can do to improve sales, or whether they should focus more on retaining existing customers or acquiring new ones. Marketing Marketing teams can benefit from BI reporting to summarize metrics such as these: Conversion rate. How many prospective customers make a purchase.

How many prospective customers make a purchase. Cost per lead. The money expended acquiring each prospective customer or lead.

The money expended acquiring each prospective customer or lead. Impressions. How many prospective customers view or engage with marketing content. Here again, the ability to summarize this data quickly and present it in an easy-to-understand format is key for ensuring that business leaders can make effective decisions based on the data. Customer service In customer service, BI reporting might focus on KPIs like the following: Average resolution time. How quickly it takes, on average, to resolve customer queries.

How quickly it takes, on average, to resolve customer queries. Average wait time. The length of time customers wait to receive support or service.

The length of time customers wait to receive support or service. Customer retention rate. Which percentage of customers continue to do business with the company following a support or service request.

Which percentage of customers continue to do business with the company following a support or service request. Customer effort score. A measure of how much time and effort customers invest in receiving support and resolving issues. By highlighting these insights, BI reports make it faster and easier for decision-makers to identify customer service challenges and optimize the customer experience.

Best practices for BI reporting initiatives There are many approaches to the BI reporting process, and some are likely to prove more effective in certain scenarios than others. To get the most out of BI reporting, organizations should consider the following best practices: Know your target audience Because the preferences and technical skills of decision-makers can vary, it's important to understand the needs and priorities of your target audience before preparing BI reports. Consider, for example, whether stakeholders can understand technical jargon, or whether reports should steer clear of language that only data analysts would be able to digest. Present reports in multiple formats Sometimes, the needs and preferences of a target audience are too diverse to accommodate with just one type of report or data presentation approach. In this case, it's a best practice to offer multiple ways for your audience to interpret and react to BI insights -- such as representing takeaways using data visualizations while also presenting natural language summaries of key data trends. Explain BI insights The most effective BI reporting processes don't simply identify takeaways. They also provide the context necessary for decision-makers to understand where data-driven insights or recommendations came from, such as which data sources or data modeling techniques analysts used. Keep it simple, but not simplistic BI reports should present insights in the simplest way possible. However, they should avoid "dumbing down" information to the point that it becomes less useful or trustworthy. Avoid oversimplifying findings or failing to present all relevant data. Update BI reports and data If the data behind BI reporting changes, the reports should also change. This is especially important because the target audience for BI reporting might not always know when data has changed, so the onus is on data analyst teams to update reports when necessary. Make BI reporting interactive In some cases, decision-makers might have questions about insights or wish to see additional information. To this end, the BI reporting process should be interactive, such that audiences can pose questions or have conversations about the information with the people who analyzed it.