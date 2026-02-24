How to use Intune app protection without MDM enrollment

Organizations don't always need to require users to enroll their devices in an MDM or unified endpoint management (UEM) platform. Microsoft Intune is Microsoft’s cloud-based management platform for devices and apps, and it includes mobile application management (MAM) to protect corporate data within managed apps.

In BYOD scenarios, Intune mobile application management without enrollment enables IT to secure corporate data within approved apps while leaving the rest of the device unmanaged. That capability helps IT teams control corporate apps and data on personal devices without the overhead and privacy concerns of full MDM enrollment.

Can organizations use Intune MAM without MDM enrollment? The biggest benefit of using Intune MAM is that it doesn't require an MDM enrollment. Everything is configured, managed and protected within the app. That makes it a flexible feature that can be deployed on its own or alongside Intune MDM or another MDM platform. Intune MAM simplifies the user experience while protecting corporate data. To facilitate those functionalities, Microsoft Intune provides app protection policies (APP) and app configuration policies (ACP). App protection policies focus on protecting corporate data within the managed app, while app configuration policies configure specific settings within the managed app to improve the user experience. These policies can be used to configure, manage and protect any app that supports the Intune App SDK, or the Intune App Wrapping Tool, without the need for MDM on the device. Instead, IT can easily secure corporate data on personal devices with app protection policies. The Intune App SDK is built into Microsoft apps for iOS and Android and is supported by a growing set of third-party apps. That makes Intune MAM a practical option for protecting corporate data in a Microsoft ecosystem. Intune mobile application management without enrollment enables IT to secure corporate data within approved apps while leaving the rest of the device unmanaged.

How to use Intune app protection without MDM enrollment For IT administrators, it is straightforward to get started with Intune MAM. Often, the primary use case is protecting corporate data. In most cases, implementation begins with app protection policies. The IT administrator creates such a policy that, for example, can prohibit users from sharing or copying corporate data to personal apps. Besides that, the IT administrator can also lock down the app with a PIN, biometrics (e.g., facial or fingerprint) or corporate identity and control how complex the PIN needs to be. On top of that, the IT administrator can now configure launch requirements for the app and set sign-in security requirements (e.g., a specific platform or app version). Microsoft provides detailed documentation outlining available settings for iOS devices and Android devices. IT administrators can use the Intune multi-identity feature to protect only corporate data in the app using app protection policies. This enables multiple accounts -- such as a work account and a personal account -- to coexist within one app. In Microsoft Outlook for Android and iOS, for example, the user can configure personal and work accounts, whereas Microsoft Intune will only manage the work account. When using Intune MAM without MDM enrollment, IT must use Conditional Access -- which is a feature of Microsoft Entra ID -- to make sure that users are only using the Intune managed apps instead of, for example, the native mail app of Android or iOS. Rather than evaluating device compliance, IT can require that only apps protected by Intune app protection policies are allowed to access corporate resources. IT can check against a list of supported Microsoft apps to make sure that the app will support Conditional Access. In general, apps that support the Intune App SDK and Intune app protection policies will work. At this moment, there is also still the option to simply require an approved client app. That option is scheduled for retirement in early March 2026. Learn about troubleshooting Intune management How to troubleshoot Intune enrollment with Autopilot

