Build a comprehensive supply chain traceability checklist

Supply chain traceability is becoming critical for all organizations.

Sustainability is one of the drivers behind this movement, but traceability is also crucial for factors such as quality control, operational efficiency, risk management and regulatory compliance. This is why many business and IT leaders are developing supply chain traceability programs and investing in technology that offers deeper visibility across the supply chain.

Yet, creating a traceability program is often easier said than done. Business leaders may wonder where to start, what to track and why, and how to capture the right data for thorough reporting.

This supply chain traceability checklist seeks to answer these questions and more, offering a framework to assess an organization's current capabilities, identify gaps and guide technology investments.

Why IT leaders need a traceability checklist Supply chain traceability has two primary drivers: global complexity and consumer demand. Global complexity As business has become more globalized, supply chains have grown more complex and interconnected worldwide. For example, manufacturers and suppliers may be based in completely different parts of the world from the business. While this scale can expand the business's market reach and present new growth opportunities, it also introduces larger, more complex risks that can be challenging to manage and mitigate. It also exposes supply chains to scrutiny from more regulatory bodies worldwide. Consumer demand Consumers demand transparency. They seek to understand where their products come from and how they are produced. Sustainability and ethics are top of mind, and consumers may choose to only buy products that are ethically sourced and environmentally friendly. Organizations that are transparent about their sustainability practices can build trust with consumers and foster brand loyalty. Other drivers However, there are other, more secondary drivers for traceability. Supply chain visibility and transparency are rising in importance, and IT is positioned to enable traceability through data, integration and automation. With greater control over supply chain operations and demystified sourcing and production, IT teams can cultivate a competitive advantage, stand out from the crowd and optimize operations. That's what this checklist supports. IT leaders can use it as a roadmap to assess readiness and implementation steps to improve transparency and visibility across the supply chain.

Step 1: Map the supply chain data landscape To build a supply chain traceability program, IT leaders must understand their data landscape. Map out the supply chain data landscape as thoroughly as possible. Start at a high level and identify key data sources, like the following: Suppliers.

Manufacturers.

Distributors.

Retailers.

Logistics.

Production.

External partners. Under each data source, list what data it collects, stores, accesses and shares. Then, sketch out the flow of data between these entities. Identify data dependencies and broader data relationships relevant to the supply chain. This will create a big-picture view of the supply chain data landscape, how data moves through it and which data requires insights across touchpoints. Some common challenges include data silos and a lack of standardization across the supply chain. A data silo is a repository within a supply chain where data is isolated or trapped; in other words, information within the silo is not easily accessible to other parts of the business. This can cause bottlenecks, miscommunication or poor decision-making. A lack of standardization can also be the culprit. When data moves across so many systems, it must be formatted and structured consistently for a seamless flow. Incompatibilities in data technologies or formatting can lead to silos and other inefficiencies, so teams should identify these issues upfront to resolve them. Checklist Map out key data sources across the supply chain.

List what information each source collects, stores, accesses and shares.

Sketch out data flow, dependencies and relationships.

Identify any visibility or traceability gaps, such as data silos.

Evaluate data source reliability.

Create standards for data collection, sharing and formatting, including data structure and completeness.

Step 2: Define traceability goals and metrics Once IT teams understand the supply chain data landscape, they can determine the goals and metrics for the traceability program. Common goals include reduced waste, compliance with regulations, improved risk management and enhanced sustainability, among others. Then, tie each goal to KPIs. For instance, if the goal is to improve risk management, set recall efficiency as a KPI. This measures how quickly and effectively teams can identify and isolate products to recall. Then, flag areas for improvement to reduce the time required to recall products and limit the number of batches affected. High-level traceability goals and their related metrics can help determine what data to trace. For example, to measure recall efficiency, teams may need to collect data related to batch or lot number, manufacturing date, total units produced and distributed, who was contacted and when, and the number of returned units. Then, shape the traceability system around these needs. Checklist Define high-level traceability goals.

Outline metrics to measure goal progress or performance.

Identify the necessary data to trace and report on metrics.

Develop data governance policies to establish data collection rules.

Define audit requirements to evaluate data reporting and identify areas of improvement.

Step 3: Choose the right traceability technologies Next, develop a technology architecture to support traceability goals. This is often easier said than done, as no single service offers both deep visibility at the operational level and granular traceability at the product level across the supply chain. Instead, IT teams will likely have to set up an interconnected network of technologies working together to provide the insights and control needed. A few core technologies often form the foundation of supply chain traceability. These include the following: Tracking technology. Barcodes, QR codes, RFID tags, GPS and Bluetooth technologies work together to assign unique digital identifiers to each item in the supply chain and transmit data to track items in real time as they move -- for example, from a warehouse to a delivery truck to a customer.

Barcodes, QR codes, RFID tags, GPS and Bluetooth technologies work together to assign unique digital identifiers to each item in the supply chain and transmit data to track items in real time as they move -- for example, from a warehouse to a delivery truck to a customer. Monitoring tools. In combination with the above, IoT devices and sensors can gather data on certain conditions, such as temperature, humidity and other environmental factors. This can help monitor and ensure product quality across locations.

In combination with the above, IoT devices and sensors can gather data on certain conditions, such as temperature, humidity and other environmental factors. This can help monitor and ensure product quality across locations. Data management tools. Data standardization, including data formatting and structure, can optimize supply chain traceability. Master data management (MDM) tools can organize and standardize data, improving its quality and completeness. Blockchain technology can also create secure, transparent ledgers for more accurate records throughout the product journey.

Data standardization, including data formatting and structure, can optimize supply chain traceability. Master data management (MDM) tools can organize and standardize data, improving its quality and completeness. Blockchain technology can also create secure, transparent ledgers for more accurate records throughout the product journey. Resource planning tools. In addition to data management, traceability software -- like ERP tools, and inventory, warehouse and transportation management systems -- offers a more complete picture of the supply chain. They also offer the control needed to predict future resource usage and optimize operations accordingly.

In addition to data management, traceability software -- like ERP tools, and inventory, warehouse and transportation management systems -- offers a more complete picture of the supply chain. They also offer the control needed to predict future resource usage and optimize operations accordingly. Analytics and automation. AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms are fundamental supply chain tools. They can analyze supply chain data to evaluate performance, predict disruptions, detect anomalies and automate decisions to help operations run smoothly. Digital twins and predictive analytics can also simulate and model supply chain conditions to optimize operations. All that said, designing and building architecture for traceability is complex. IT teams must consider the legacy technology they already use, the compatibility and interoperability of technologies they want to deploy and the architecture's scalability. This may require extensive research, planning and strict vendor evaluations to determine which would make the best partner. Checklist Design the architecture required to support traceability goals.

Establish thorough vendor criteria.

Research the vendors that supply the necessary technologies.

Consider how legacy technology fits into the new IT architecture.

Factor in scalability and interoperability to determine the right technology and vendors.

Step 4: Build a unified data and integration layer To design the traceability architecture, IT teams must select the integration architecture and build a unified data layer. These points help standardize, transform and centralize data, making it easier to set up efficient data flows and implement data governance across the digital supply chain. At this stage, teams should have a good idea of what data to track and why, so they can get more granular and identify the exact data types to integrate. This can include everything from customer and workforce data to production and inventory data and beyond. When teams identify the necessary data types and sources, they can consider how best to standardize it and which integration architecture makes sense for their organization. For example, they may need to prioritize API connections to exchange real-time data with partners faster. Or they might prefer to centralize data in a data lake using extract, load and transform first. This decision will largely depend on how the organization collects, stores and processes data. MDM tools can help. MDM can establish data governance policies and standardize formatting across data types. This can ensure data quality remains high and consistent , meaning data is complete, timely and accurate, and systems can exchange data without issue. MDM can also enforce data security protocols and minimize risk when exchanging data with third parties. Checklist Identify the data types for integration, how they are stored and how they must interact with other systems and applications.

Select the data integration architecture that makes sense for the organization.

Establish data governance and security protocols across the supply chain.

Use MDM tools to standardize data, maintain data quality and ensure cross-system visibility.

Step 5: Consider compliance, security and ESG reporting Supply chain traceability can support regulatory compliance and environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting with granular insights into every stage of the supply chain. However, the business must develop ESG and security policies to appropriately protect data and maintain comprehensive ESG and compliance tracking. To start, research all relevant laws and regulations that the supply chain must adhere to. If the organization conducts international business or has partners in other territories, factor in the applicable laws there, as well. Examples include the following: The EU's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive.

California's Mandatory Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reporting.

Sustainability Disclosure Standards from the International Sustainability Standards Board and the International Financial Reporting Standards Foundation. Second, create a list of all industry standards and ethical best practices to meet. This may include corporate social responsibility and labor standards, such as fair wages and ethical treatment of suppliers, as well as ethical sourcing, such as minimizing pollution in areas where materials are extracted. Third, factor in all environmental considerations. How can the organization reduce waste or emissions across the supply chain? How can it integrate more sustainable practices, such as circularity? How can business leaders optimize logistics to limit environmental impact? And finally, think through how to protect data and supply chain systems from security threats. This may require extensive risk management processes, advanced cybersecurity measures and data privacy policies to safeguard sensitive data and customer information across every stage of the supply chain. Checklist Research all laws and regulations relevant to the supply chain.

Develop an ESG framework that factors in industry standards, ethical best practices and environmental considerations.

Design comprehensive data security and privacy policies and systems to safeguard data.

Create systems that support easily traceable documentation and audit trails to simplify compliance and governance.