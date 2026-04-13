How CIOs can beat AI challenges: A top researcher's view

The potential of AI transformation is often hindered by a lack of understanding of its requirements, leading some businesses to encounter roadblocks. While CIOs often know why an AI project is getting stuck, the lack of understanding of what is really needed appears at the CEO and board level.

In this Q&A with TechTarget, Fern Halper, Ph.D. -- founder of the AI Foundations Group; vice president of research at TDWI; and author of Data Makes the World Go 'Round: The Data, Tech, and Trust Behind AI Success -- discusses how CIOs can overcome common organizational and readiness challenges to help drive AI success.

For a taste of Data Makes the World Go 'Round: The Data, Tech, and Trust Behind AI Success, read an excerpt after the Q&A where Halper explains how CIOs and other executives can avoid getting caught in the common trap of AI vision versus execution.

Editor's note: This Q&A has been edited for clarity and conciseness.

What is the most apparent issue causing CIOs headaches when it comes to AI implementation? Fern Halper, Ph.D.: There are a few, which I can get into later, but one stands out, and it's a lack of organizational readiness. The issue is that while many CIOs understand that strong data foundations and infrastructure are essential for AI success, they're often under pressure from executives and boards to implement AI quickly. Fern Halper Ph.D. Fern Halper Ph.D. That pressure has only intensified with the rise of generative AI tools, which appear easy to deploy. CEOs and boards witnessed the rise of generative AI and off-the-shelf consumer tools in 2024, and now they're expecting immediate, enterprise-scale implementation. That's creating real tension. This tension is leading many AI initiatives to stall in pilot phases, leaving executives frustrated. Yet these executives often fail to realize that foundational work is required to scale AI successfully. This disconnect is leading to unrealistic expectations. Some CEOs have realized this, such as the former Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey and former Walmart CEO Doug McMillon, who have both said that AI was a reason for their departures.

How else has a lack of organizational readiness caused expectation headaches for CIOs? Halper: Before generative AI, organizations were gradually adopting machine learning. But with generative AI, many companies skipped the learning curve associated with traditional AI, such as data governance, model operationalization and infrastructure. Instead, pressure from the top saw many businesses jump straight into deploying applications without the necessary groundwork. Now, many businesses are seeing their AI projects get stuck in what I call the ‘pilot graveyard’ and are reassessing and recognizing the need to build solid foundations before scaling further.

What are these foundations? Halper: My research, which I write about in my book, revealed that there are five pillars that CIOs and executives need to focus on to achieve AI success: organizational readiness;

data readiness;

skills and tools readiness;

operational readiness;

and governance readiness. These pillars are not independent -- they are deeply interconnected. If one is weak, it affects everything else. I have seen that AI will amplify and magnify whatever weaknesses or strengths already exist in your organization. For example, weak data foundations lead to poor outputs and hallucinations; inadequate governance increases regulatory and reputational risks; and poor operational processes prevent scaling beyond pilots Conversely, strong foundations enable AI to deliver significant value. In short, AI doesn't fix problems -- it exposes them.

Can you go into more detail about the other pillars, starting with data readiness? Halper: Data readiness really underpins everything. Organizations are quickly hitting a value ceiling when using off-the-shelf AI tools without integrating their own data. For example, building a customer-facing AI copilot requires a deep understanding of customer data, and only a solid data foundation can provide this. This is true regardless of company size. It may be simpler in a smaller organization, but the same foundation still needs to exist. One area I think organizations are only just starting to grapple with is unstructured data. Generative and agentic AI rely on unstructured data far more than traditional AI did. However, organizations don't trust their unstructured data as much as they trust their structured data, because they've spent years building quality controls around the latter. New metrics will be needed, and that work is only just beginning.

How about operational readiness? Why is this where a lot of organizations seem to fall down? Halper: It's not enough to build models. You must deploy them, integrate them, monitor them and manage them in production. That's where AI creates real business value, not in the lab. I see so many organizations stuck in pilots because they haven't thought through their operational readiness. Have they documented and versioned their models? Do they have model repositories? Are they tracking model decay? These are the things that determine whether AI moves from experimentation into production. And without the data foundations underneath, the pilots often don't even get that far.

What about skills and tools readiness? How should CIOs think about talent and AI literacy? Halper: It's not just about hiring data scientists, which some CIOs get stuck on. For agentic AI in particular, you need AI engineers and developers who can think in terms of systems to build applications. They can understand how data flows through interconnected components, avoiding duplication, and managing the whole rather than individual parts. Data engineers can also manage pipelines and infrastructure. There's also a growing need for machine learning ops skills, and CIOs should be aware of this. These skills cover the operational side of putting models into production, monitoring them, tracking decay, and explaining decisions. Two years ago, most organizations weren't thinking about any of that. They were focused on building the model, not on what happens once it's deployed. With governance regulations now in place, that's no longer optional.

On the subject of governance and readiness, how can CIOs put their best foot forward? Halper: Governance readiness is improving, but there's more to do. I am seeing businesses thinking more about responsible AI given the increased prominence of generative and agentic AI. That's encouraging. But thinking about it and acting on it are different things. What I am seeing is organizations starting to use governance as an enabler rather than a blocker, and that's an important shift. High-quality, well-cataloged, trustworthy data builds the kind of foundation that allows you to move faster. The organizations that are getting this right are those where IT and business teams are collaborating early, because they understand the risks are too high not to. I am seeing many CIOs and data leaders prioritizing responsible AI, with a significant portion of organizations actively addressing ethical considerations such as transparency, fairness and compliance. However, executive-level understanding can lag. Unstructured data is a particular challenge. While organizations trust their structured data, generative and agentic AI rely heavily on unstructured sources, where quality and control are often weaker.

Taking into account these five pillars, what is your most important takeaway for CIOs? Halper: Don't think of AI as a tool. Instead, treat it as a set of enterprise capabilities that must be built and integrated across the organization. This includes data, governance, skills, operations and organizational culture. CIOs who understand and communicate this are far more likely to move beyond experimentation and achieve real, scalable business value from AI.