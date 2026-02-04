Top AI KPIs that business leaders need to know

Key performance indicators are objective measurements that track actual business performance against intended business objectives. Unlike metrics that answer what the business is doing, KPIs measure how the business is doing. Leaders across all types of businesses use KPIs to guide and support strategic outcomes.

AI has created not only new business opportunities but also new management challenges. As AI takes its place as an engine of modern business, KPIs must also evolve to provide strategic oversight on AI performance and its effect on the enterprise. Therefore, executive decision-makers must carefully examine and reevaluate their choice of KPIs for AI.

Why businesses need AI-focused KPIs Why add AI KPIs when a typical business already relies on so many KPIs? While KPIs such as customer retention and conversion rate are well-proven for many businesses, they fail to capture AI's unique value and its effect on business outcomes and risks. For example, existing KPIs often fail to capture the savings, revenue and goal alignment that AI supports, mistaking operational efficiencies for strategic alignment. Current KPIs can also miss the complexities of AI platforms, such as compute costs and data drift. AI KPIs increasingly relate to business outcomes and ROI, strategic alignment, ethics and risks, efficiency, costs, UX and adoption.

How to select the right AI KPIs There are many AI KPIs to choose from -- the trick is selecting the right KPIs to meet business needs. A balanced KPI dashboard covers technical, financial, operational and business measures to form a comprehensive assessment. A basic methodology for selecting KPIs for AI includes the following practices: Align goals. Understand what the AI tool or system is doing for the business. This might involve providing faster customer service or generating greater revenue. Technical KPIs that strictly evaluate model performance have their place, but the business also needs metrics that directly align with business goals and outcomes. Use SMART measures. Consider the most objective KPIs that meet SMART criteria -- specific, measurable, achievable, relevant and time-bound. Overlook the overly broad KPIs that rely on assumptions or are not directly applicable to AI and the business. Use limited KPIs. More isn't always better. AI systems can involve many KPIs, but it's rarely necessary to implement and monitor every possible KPI to oversee an AI system. Business leaders can focus on up to seven or eight AI KPIs to support business decisions. Involve AI performance. AI performance is everything. Prioritize KPIs that track AI performance and ensure outcomes do not degrade over time. That way, the AI development team can address and remediate any early warnings of performance issues. Review KPIs periodically. Regularly review AI KPIs to ensure they remain relevant to evolving business needs. Sometimes, KPI formulas might need to be updated. In other cases, a KPI might need to be replaced with a more meaningful metric. A balanced KPI dashboard covers technical, financial, operational and business measures to form a comprehensive assessment. Stephen J. BigelowSenior Technology Editor, Informa TechTarget