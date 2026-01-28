Turn your AI center of excellence from sidelines to impact

It's one thing to establish an AI center of excellence. It's another to ensure that your business's CoE actually excels in achieving its goals.

An AI CoE is a group tasked with providing the rest of the business with the oversight, expertise, resources and governance necessary to spur successful AI adoption. AI CoEs have become an important component of enterprise AI strategy because many AI initiatives -- as many as 95% in the context of generative AI -- end up failing. An effective AI CoE mitigates this risk by helping stakeholders across an organization access the guidance and resources they need to plan, implement, operate and secure AI effectively.

Therefore, business leaders must assess why AI CoEs might fall short of their goals and take steps to maximize success.

Challenges to successful AI CoE deployment

Simply establishing an AI CoE doesn't automatically translate to successful deployment or scaling of AI projects. The following are some of the challenges that might cause these groups to underperform:

1. Lack of strategic clarity and business alignment

AI CoEs need a mission that's clearer than simply "doing AI." They must support AI investments in ways that align with broader business initiatives and strategy.

To this end, it's important for the business to first define its primary objectives for investing in AI and then ensure the AI CoE can support them. Those objectives could range from saving money and speeding operations to developing new products. Whatever they are, the CoE must align clearly with them.

2. Weak executive support

AI CoEs need committed executive leadership support to fulfill their missions. Specifically, business leaders must ensure AI CoEs are adequately staffed and funded, and they also should encourage stakeholders to use their resources. Otherwise, an AI CoE might end up being an initiative in name only, without the buy-in needed to ensure their success.

3. Lack of organizational engagement

Alongside a lack of adequate executive support, there's a parallel risk that other members of the organization won't buy into the AI CoE, even if business leaders do.

This usually happens when nonleadership-level employees view the AI CoE as a gimmick designed to make the business appear to take AI seriously, rather than an actionable resource that will help drive AI success in practical ways. Employee sentiment that views AI as a threat can also contribute to low organizational engagement.

4. Excessive bureaucracy

The goal of AI CoEs is to streamline AI adoption. But they can do the opposite when bureaucratic processes weigh them down, hampering other groups or functions within the business from accessing CoE resources and guidance.

For instance, if those seeking help from the AI CoE with an AI project must fill out a long application and wait in a queue, it probably won't accelerate the project as it should.

5. Failure to evolve alongside AI initiatives

For most businesses, AI investment is an incremental process. It begins with pilot projects, followed by the launch of a small number of high-priority AI tools or systems. Only later do AI initiatives arise within other parts of the business.

The types of resources and expertise the business needs at different stages of the AI journey vary. For instance, during AI experimentation, infrastructure requirements are usually much lower than for full-scale production AI deployments.

A successful AI CoE is one that evolves along with enterprise AI needs. But an AI CoE that fails to adapt -- for example, by not scaling up its resources as the business moves beyond small-scale AI experiments -- is likely to underperform.

6. Narrow approaches to AI support

Effective AI implementation requires guidance and resources spanning multiple domains: data science, IT, cybersecurity, compliance and business strategy. If AI CoEs don't address all these needs effectively, they'll fail to achieve their goals.

This tends to be a problem when businesses use AI CoEs to solve just one type of AI challenge, such as mitigating AI security or compliance risks. A more constructive approach is to treat these centers as a holistic resource that can address whatever issues arise as the business implements and scales AI.

7. Excessive or permanent reliance on the CoE

An effective AI CoE is one that kickstarts AI projects by providing initial guidance and resources. It should teach the rest of the business how to fish, not fish for them, to use an old analogy.

AI CoEs shouldn't become permanent fixtures or dependencies for the business's ongoing AI success. If they do, they're likely to prevent the organization from continuing to innovate and scale in the long term.