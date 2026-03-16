Silicon Valley Bank collapse: Lessons three years later

Executive Summary Financial disruptions become operational crises fast. The SVB collapse showed how quickly payroll systems, payment platforms and vendor integrations can stall when banking access is cut off.

The SVB collapse showed how quickly payroll systems, payment platforms and vendor integrations can stall when banking access is cut off. Technology leaders now play a role in financial resilience. CIOs must help map financial dependencies, monitor risk signals and ensure systems that move money remain operational.

CIOs must help map financial dependencies, monitor risk signals and ensure systems that move money remain operational. Resilience requires redundancy and visibility. Diversified banking relationships, real time financial data and crisis simulations help prevent single points of failure.

On March 10, 2023, Silicon Valley Bank collapsed after depositors withdrew $42 billion in a single day. At the time of the collapse, the bank held $209 billion in assets and ranked as the 16th-largest in the U.S. It failed not because its portfolio was worthless, but because rising interest rates had eroded the market value of its long-duration bond holdings, and its venture-capital-heavy deposit base moved faster than management could respond.

U.S. regulators moved quickly to contain the fallout. On March 12, 2023, the Treasury Department, the Federal Reserve and the FDIC invoked the systemic risk exception, guaranteeing all SVB deposits beyond the $250,000 FDIC limit. The Federal Reserve simultaneously launched the Bank Term Funding Program to shore up liquidity at other institutions and prevent wider contagion. The intervention ultimately stabilized the system, but it was not guaranteed to do so. In the critical window after the bank's failure, many companies that relied on SVB for payroll and operational liquidity temporarily lost access to their funds.

"What made the failure exceptional was velocity," Rishabh Shah, chief technology and innovation officer for financial services at Capgemini, said. "Once concerns circulated among interconnected depositors, billions in withdrawal requests arrived within hours, outpacing any manual intervention or escalation process the bank had in place."

Three years after the SVB bank failure, the concentration risks, liquidity gaps and contingency planning failures SVB exposed remain largely unaddressed.

Lessons learned by businesses The SVB collapse produced clear lessons about cash management, banking concentration and crisis preparedness. Three years on, most businesses have yet to act on them.



The FDIC limit is a real constraint According to Ampersand's 2025 Cash Confidence Survey, 86% of corporate financial decision-makers carry more than $250,000 at a single bank. The same survey found that companies could operate for an average of less than three months if their primary bank failed. "The lesson of 2023 was not that banks can fail. We already knew that," CEO of Ampersand Kelly Brown said. "The real lesson is whether businesses are finally willing to treat cash as king and protect it accordingly." Despite knowing the FDIC limit, most businesses have not restructured their deposits accordingly. Brown said deposit management remains an afterthought for most companies, crowded out by growth and operational priorities. Concentration risk extends beyond capital Most organizations assume multiple vendor relationships mean diversification. Manish Jain, principal research director at Info-Tech Research, said SVB proved otherwise. "Most companies still think they have many partners, but when trouble arrives, they discover they've really been banking on just one," Jain said. He drew a direct parallel to cloud infrastructure, noting that organizations with single cloud providers had seen the same pattern when AWS, Microsoft or CrowdStrike went down. Bank monitoring must be continuous SVB's problems were visible in its balance sheet well before the run began. Shah said periodic board reviews and quarterly stress tests are designed for a slower-moving system and are insufficient when liquidity can drain in a single business day. Effective banking risk management now requires ongoing monitoring of counterparty health, deposit concentration and interest rate exposure. Digital-age bank runs outpace traditional playbooks The speed of SVB's collapse was unlike anything the banking industry had seen. Businesses that lacked pre-established backup banking relationships and clear fund transfer protocols discovered those gaps within hours of the collapse. "The SVB crisis was the fastest run on a bank, amplified by digital infrastructure and social networks," Jain said.

Exposures that make businesses susceptible to losses The SVB collapse surfaced vulnerabilities that remain common across businesses today. Four stand out. Uninsured deposits risk. The $250,000 FDIC limit applies per depositor, per institution, per account ownership category. "Many businesses still keep large deposits at a single institution, often well above FDIC insurance limits," Brown said.

The $250,000 FDIC limit applies per depositor, per institution, per account ownership category. "Many businesses still keep large deposits at a single institution, often well above FDIC insurance limits," Brown said. Insufficient contingency planning. Most businesses run technology disaster recovery simulations, but few run the equivalent for a banking failure scenario.

Most businesses run technology disaster recovery simulations, but few run the equivalent for a banking failure scenario. VC over-dependence . Businesses with both operating accounts and VC relationships at SVB had no fallback when access to their accounts was cut off. Without alternative revenue streams or liquidity buffers, exposure was total.

. Businesses with both operating accounts and VC relationships at SVB had no fallback when access to their accounts was cut off. Without alternative revenue streams or liquidity buffers, exposure was total. Banking concentration risk. Specialized banks offer attractive services but can lack the diversification of larger institutions. Jain said the SVB episode showed how dangerously concentrated operational dependencies can become, whether the dependency is a bank, a payment rail or a cloud platform. "When SVB failed, companies realized within hours that a financial issue could quickly become an operational one," Melanie Quandt, senior director of trust and safety at Highspring, said. Quandt added that recent stress in private credit markets and rapid capital flows into AI infrastructure echo conditions that preceded SVB's failure, a reminder that financial cycles can shift fast.

The role of CIOs and IT leaders in financial resilience Financial resilience is no longer purely a finance function. CIOs have a direct role, both in keeping systems operational during a crisis and in spotting risk before it becomes one. Operational continuity is the CIO's mandate in a crisis While the SVB incident was a financial one, it also affected CIOs.



"The CFO manages capital and liquidity strategy, but the CIO ensures the digital infrastructure that moves money, such as payroll systems, payment platforms, vendor integrations and cloud environments, remains stable and accessible," Quandt said.



Jain went a step further, emphasizing the critical nature of the situation for a CIO. "When the money stops moving, the systems stop breathing, and that's when CIOs, like their executive peers, must become the emergency room doctors for the business," Jain said. Technology is a core tool for financial risk management Organizations that cannot see their financial data in real time cannot respond to risk in real time. That gap is precisely what made SVB's failure so damaging to its depositors. "In most organizations, data is still trapped in silos, processed in batch cycles, and often requires significant manual enrichment. Information moves faster outside an enterprise than within it," Shah said. Cybersecurity risk spikes during financial crises Both Quandt and Jain noted that financial disruptions trigger increases in phishing, payment fraud and account takeover attacks. Brown specifically pointed to AI-driven fraud, including deepfakes used to attempt payment fraud or to impersonate executives. The systems that move money become a target precisely when organizations are most distracted.