GENIUS Act explained: How it will affect the crypto industry

Cryptocurrency is often thought of as being an unregulated form of currency. But that's not necessarily accurate -- especially in the U.S.

The Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act -- commonly referred to as the GENIUS Act -- is a U.S. federal law designed to create a regulatory framework for stablecoins. A stablecoin is a type of cryptocurrency designed to maintain stable value by being pegged to a real asset, such as the U.S. dollar.

Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) first introduced the GENIUS Act on May 21, 2025. It was passed in the U.S. Senate on June 17, 2025, and in the House of Representatives on July 17, 2025. On July 18, 2025, President Donald Trump signed the GENIUS Act into law.

Prior to the GENIUS Act, the regulatory landscape for stablecoins in the U.S was limited. The lack of a formal set of federal regulations led to concerns about consumer protection, financial stability and compliance with anti-money laundering (AML) laws. The GENIUS Act aims to address those concerns by setting regulatory compliance requirements for issuers -- balancing innovation with oversight.

Key provisions of the GENIUS Act The GENIUS Act establishes a regulatory framework built around three core pillars: Licensing requirements.

Reserve standards.

Consumer protections. The legislation creates a category of permitted payment stablecoin issuers who are the only entities authorized to issue payment stablecoins in the U.S. This exclusive licensing regime ensures all stablecoin issuers meet stringent federal or state standards before entering the market. Overall, the GENIUS Act introduces several key provisions to regulate stablecoin issuance and management, detailed as follows: Provision Description Permitted issuers Only permitted payment stablecoin issuers can issue or sell stablecoins, including subsidiaries of insured depository institutions, federally qualified nonbank issuers and state-licensed entities certified by the U.S. Treasury. Backing requirements Stablecoins must be fully backed by high-quality liquid assets – such as U.S. dollars, treasuries and Federal Reserve deposits -- for 1:1 redemption. Transparency

and auditing Issuers must publish clear redemption policies, disclose monthly reserve compositions and submit monthly certifications. For issuers with more than $50 billion in market capitalization, annual audits are required. Compliance Permitted issuers are treated as financial institutions under the Bank Secrecy Act and are required to comply with AML regulations. Regulatory oversight Establishes a dual model: issuers with more than $10 billion in circulation fall under federal oversight, and smaller issuers can choose state supervision if the state is Treasury-certified. Consumer protections Requires custodians to isolate customer assets, prioritize stablecoin holders in insolvency and ensure full backing to protect users. Legal classification Payment stablecoins are explicitly not classified as securities, deposits or bank liabilities and cannot pay interest or dividends.

What is a stablecoin? A stablecoin -- also sometimes referred to as a pegged cryptocurrency -- is a type of cryptocurrency that is intended to have a stable value in that its value is directly linked 1:1 to the price of an asset -- such as the U.S. dollar or another fiat currency. The pegging of the stablecoin makes it different from other cryptocurrency -- such as Bitcoin or Ethereum -- where the value can fluctuate significantly without any direct link to an underlying asset. Among the most widely used stablecoins at the time of the GENIUS Act passage are Tether (USDT) and Circle (USDC). There have been notable failures in the stablecoin market in recent years as well, which were part of the motivation for the GENIUS Act. In 2022, the TerraUSD stablecoin collapsed, leading to a decline in the confidence of stablecoins in an unregulated market. Stablecoins have become increasingly popular because of their linked value, enabling their use in decentralized finance and payments. The GENIUS Act has significant implications for stablecoins in that it will reinforce the integrity of cryptocurrency for use in financial transactions. With regulations in place that define permitted issuers and require regulatory compliance, it is likely that adoption among less risk-averse organizations and individuals will accelerate. Stablecoins exist on a spectrum between centralized and decentralized systems. Popular stablecoins -- including USDT and USDC -- are issued by centralized entities that control supply and can freeze tokens. However, they operate on public blockchains with decentralized transaction validation. There are other more decentralized stablecoins including DAI and Liquidity USD that are managed by protocols and smart contracts, making them resistant to centralized control.

Regulatory implications The GENIUS Act defines a regulatory framework that integrates both federal and state levels of jurisdiction. Federal regulatory implications At the federal level, the GENIUS Act makes the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) the primary regulator for federal qualified nonbank issuers. Subsidiaries of insured depository institutions are regulated by their parent institution's primary federal regulator, which could be the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), OCC or Federal Reserve -- depending on the bank's charter type. Credit union subsidiaries fall under the National Credit Union Administration supervision. The act grants these federal agencies enforcement powers like those already in place for insured depository institutions under the Federal Deposit Insurance Act. Available enforcement tools include civil money penalties, license revocation and cease-and-desist orders. State regulatory implications The GENIUS Act also provides for state-regulated stablecoins. States may regulate stablecoin issuers with less than $10 billion in outstanding tokens, provided their regulatory regimes are certified by the Stablecoin Certification Review Committee as substantially similar to federal standards. That committee includes the Treasury secretary, Federal Reserve chairman or vice chairman, and FDIC chairman. Preemption and consumer protection laws The GENIUS Act includes preemption provisions that balance federal authority with state interests. One such preemption is that stablecoin issuers approved through the federal regulations are exempt from state licensing requirements. This preemption eliminates the burden of complying with multiple state licensing regimes, which currently require separate licenses in each state where a company operates. The GENIUS Act still explicitly preserves the applicability of state consumer protection laws. Permitted stablecoin issuers must still comply with various state regulations and consumer protection laws -- particularly regarding marketing, fee disclosures and redemption processes. International implications While the GENIUS Act is U.S. legislation, its effects extend beyond the U.S. border due to the global nature of digital assets and the dominance of the U.S. dollar in international finance. The GENIUS Act does have provisions that enable foreign stablecoin issuers to access U.S. markets, but under stringent conditions that effectively extend U.S. regulatory authority internationally. Foreign stablecoin issuers looking to serve U.S. customers must meet comparability standards determined by the Stablecoin Certification Review Committee.

Key criticisms Though the bill was passed with bipartisan support in Congress, it has faced criticism from various stakeholders, including progressive lawmakers, consumer advocacy groups, financial reform organizations and certain segments of the crypto community. Key criticisms include the following: Presidential conflict of interest. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) was among the critics who alleged a conflict of interest for Trump. The primary controversy centers on Trump's family owning a majority stake in World Liberty Financial, which launched the USD1 stablecoin.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) was among the critics who alleged a conflict of interest for Trump. The primary controversy centers on Trump's family owning a majority stake in World Liberty Financial, which launched the USD1 stablecoin. Missing federal insurance protection. The GENIUS Act does not include federal insurance protection for stablecoin holders. Unlike traditional bank deposits, which have some protection in the U.S. under the FDIC, stablecoin holders lack that protection.

The GENIUS Act does not include federal insurance protection for stablecoin holders. Unlike traditional bank deposits, which have some protection in the U.S. under the FDIC, stablecoin holders lack that protection. The dual state-federal system creates issues. Some are concerned that the combination of state and federal regulations could weaken oversight. The dual-track system allows states to oversee issuers if their frameworks are deemed substantially similar to federal standards -- potentially undermining consistent national protection.