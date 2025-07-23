Top 10 crypto influencers to follow on social media

Cryptocurrency is more popular than ever.

Bitcoin passed the $120,000 threshold for the first time in July 2025. Interest in cryptocurrency trading has exploded due to technological improvements, support from mainstream politicians and skepticism toward fiat currency. Congress also passed two landmark cryptocurrency bills: the GENIUS Act, which establishes a regulatory framework for stablecoins; and the CLARITY Act, which defines the legal status of different digital assets.

Still, the cryptocurrency market is unpredictable and trading can be difficult to grasp for those unfamiliar with the space. To understand the cryptocurrency space and avoid scams, it's important to seek out reliable information and guidance. The following influencers have positioned themselves as leaders in cryptocurrency, offering backgrounds including finance, education and computer science.

1. Vitalik Buterin Vitalik Buterin is a co-creator of the blockchain platform Ethereum and became the youngest cryptocurrency billionaire at 27 years old. Before founding Ethereum, he co-founded Bitcoin Magazine and served as a lead writer. The magazine, launched in 2012, is one of the oldest and most established sources for crypto news and commentary. Buterin maintains an active social media presence along with a personal website, where he shares insight into cryptocurrency markets and advocates for decentralized systems, transparency and sustainability in the industry. Expertise: Blockchain design, game theory and economics, open source software development. Instagram: @vitalik.eth.official X: @VitalikButerin

2. Wendy O (Crypto Wendy) In 2017, Wendy O left her career in healthcare to launch The O Show, a YouTube channel focused on Bitcoin, cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. She's able to analyze dense, tech-heavy information in a way that's accessible to a general audience. She is currently one of the most followed female cryptocurrency influencers on YouTube. She also posts regularly on TikTok and X to an audience ranging from cryptocurrency beginners to experts. Expertise: Marketing and consulting, accessible cryptocurrency education. LinkedIn: in/cryptowendyo TikTok: @cryptowendyo X: @CryptoWendyO YouTube: @CryptoWendyO

3. Ash Egan (Ash Crypto) Ash Egan has been an active cryptocurrency trader since 2007 and focuses on Bitcoin and altcoins, using X and Instagram to provide market predictions and breaking news. Egan -- an alumnus of Princeton University -- has written works focusing on cryptocurrency market maps and has been published in many publications. He provides his audience with frequent updates on major market movements and government actions pertaining to cryptocurrency. Expertise: Venture capital, emerging technologies. Instagram: @ashcrypto4real LinkedIn: in/aaegan X: @Ashcryptoreal

4. Natalie Brunnell Natalie Brunnell has a background in investigative journalism and has branched out into podcasting and Bitcoin education. Her podcast, Coin Stories, highlights economic and financial issues within the cryptocurrency space and features interviews with Bitcoin thought leaders. She closely follows politics, providing in-depth reporting about cryptocurrency initiatives, as well as how foreign and economic policy affects cryptocurrency markets. Expertise: Educational consulting, investigative journalism, macro effects of cryptocurrency. Instagram: @nataliebrunell LinkedIn: in/nataliebrunell X: @natbrunell

5. Ivan Liljeqvist Ivan Liljeqvist is a data scientist, software developer and blockchain educator. He began studying blockchain technology in 2014 and eventually founded the Web3 development company Moralis in 2020. The company assists developers in building decentralized apps by providing them with APIs and other software tools. Liljeqvist applies his entrepreneurial experience and cryptocurrency expertise to his YouTube channel Ivan on Tech, which has amassed more than 500,000 subscribers since launching in 2017. Here, he discusses NFT games, cryptocurrency investing strategies and Bitcoin mining. He also conducts interviews with peers in the industry. Expertise: Programming, software development. LinkedIn: in/ivanliljeqvist X: @IvanLiljeqvst YouTube: @IvanOnTech

6. Billy Markus Billy Markus is a co-founder of Dogecoin and known for his humorous approach to cryptocurrency influence. Initially intended to parody Bitcoin, Dogecoin quickly gained traction, surpassing Bitcoin in transactions per day when it was only 2 weeks old. Despite its success, Markus left the project in 2014 after facing harassment and death threats from people in the community. Today, Markus works as a software engineer and remains an influential voice in the cryptocurrency market. With more than 2 million followers on X, he uses the platform to engage with the cryptocurrency community, share his thoughts about tech news and products, and post memes. Expertise: Entrepreneurship, cautious investment strategy. Instagram: @billymarkus2k LinkedIn: in/billy-markus-1033191a3 X: @BillyM2k

7. Brian Jung Brian Jung is an influencer, investor and entrepreneur. He currently serves as CEO of Kaizen, an educational platform that offers community and guidance for people involved in cryptocurrency trading. He has contributed to many publications, writing articles on a variety of topics, including cryptocurrency fraud and the fashion choices of Gen Z investors. While he maintains an active presence on X, Jung is most active on YouTube, with an audience of more than 2 million subscribers. Here, he focuses on crypto investing, personal finance and entrepreneurship, with the goal of helping everyday people achieve financial success. Expertise: Personal finance, credit cards, investing in the stock and cryptocurrency markets. LinkedIn: in/brian-jungy X: @thebrianjung YouTube: @Jungernaut

8. Laura Shin Laura Shin is a journalist specializing in Bitcoin, Ethereum and DeFi. She covered cryptocurrency-related stories at Forbes before becoming a self-employed cryptocurrency journalist and influencer. Shin refrains from providing investment advice, focusing instead on stories related to fintech competition, market trends, and cryptocurrency news on X and Instagram. In addition to social media posts, Shin hosts the Unchained podcast, where she interviews experts in the cryptocurrency space. Expertise: Global business/economics, blockchain technology journalism. Instagram: @laurashin LinkedIn: in/laurashin X: @laurashin

9. Andreas M. Antonopoulos Andreas Antonopoulos is an expert in emerging technologies. In its early days, he helped businesses develop strategies for effective internet use. He has a strong background in computer hardware and security and has educated people on these subjects in professional and academic environments. In 2012, he got involved with Bitcoin, serving as a consultant for Bitcoin-related startups and educating people about the market. Antonopoulos' goal is to educate as many people as possible. His channel includes videos such as simple explanations of cryptocurrency and more specific topics like Bitcoin halving. Expertise: Emerging technologies, Bitcoin. LinkedIn: in/amantonopoulos X: @aantonop YouTube: @aantonop