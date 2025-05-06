Finfluencers: A guide to personal financial content creators

Anyone looking to learn more about personal finance in 2025 has several options available, but one avenue is rising in popularity: finfluencers, or financial influencers. Alongside traditional financial advisers and economics courses, finfluencers are offering a new source of financial education that is free, widely accessible, engaging and unregulated.

Since finfluencers share their content primarily through social media platforms, they have developed a particularly strong audience amongst younger demographics. The CFA Institute and FINRA report that in 2023, 48% of Gen Z investors and 47% of non-investors used social media as a source of financial information, making it the most popular method among this age group. With leading finfluencer accounts counting millions of followers each, the potential impact of finfluencers is great.

But despite their popularity, finfluencers and their work have drawn criticism from financial experts and regulators. Social media influencers have already become established players in industries such as fashion, travel and tech, so why is finance different? Critics are concerned about the lack of regulation involved in finfluencer content compared to the work of formal investment advisors. And since their sphere is personal money management, the stakes are higher.

The evolution of finfluencers The rise of social media has given consumers new ways to learn about topics that may previously have been inaccessible or intimidating to the average person. Since anyone can create and share content on these platforms, social media also allows for a more diverse range of perspectives to be shared. This is equally true in the case of finfluencers. Finfluencers are, by definition, individuals who create content for social platforms that share information and advice around personal finance. Sample content might include the following: Explainers on retirement accounts.

Basic guides to investing.

Credit card comparisons. The content is usually free for the audience, with the finfluencer making their money through advertising, brand partnerships and platform creator funds that reward high viewing numbers. They might also sell personalized advice sessions or extra resources, alongside their social content. While some finfluencers share static graphics or written explainers with their audiences, video content has proven particularly effective for financial advice. Customer engagement platform Emplifi found that, between April 2023 and April 2024, finfluencers saw double the median follower growth on YouTube and Instagram than influencers from any other category on those platforms; large accounts (between 100,000 and 1 million followers) on Instagram saw median growth of nearly 15%. Meanwhile, leading influencers such as YouTube-based Graham Stephan and Instagram-based Erika Kullberg both have over 5 million followers each at the time of writing. Since finfluencers' success comes from their online popularity, their content will often follow broader trends to stay relevant. The recent popularity of cryptocurrency, for example, may encourage some finfluencers to create related content that will resonate with their audience and attract more views; the CFA Institute and FINRA reported that over half of U.S. Gen Z investors (55%) were invested in cryptocurrency in 2023. Other content might be tied to the economic environment or common financial situations, such as sharing tips for budgeting during a recession, strategies for paying off debt, tools for salary negotiations or advice on maximizing a company's 401(k) match.

Impact on financial markets and retail investors Finfluencers frequently recommend specific actions or products in their content, just like influencers in other markets. In finance, this could mean signing up for a specific credit card or buying stock in a specific company; the CFA Institute found that 45% of finfluencer content on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube could be classified as guidance, while 36% contained investment promotions and 32% contained investment recommendations. For many young or new investors, finfluencers have made investing more accessible, in terms of both simpler language and free exposure. The World Economic Forum reports that 86% of Gen Z have learned about personal investing by the time they enter the workforce, compared to 47% of Baby Boomers. This education has led to a new group of retail investors who are trading their own money directly in the market: 30% of Gen Z started to make investments in either university or early adulthood. Taking investment advice from those with more experience is a well-established practice, but finfluencers have disrupted the traditional industry through the scale of their reach. Whereas a standard investment advisor might only work with a small portfolio of clients, a finfluencer can speak to millions of followers with every post. If a finfluencer has a particularly large audience, a single stock recommendation can have substantial influence in the financial markets. One of the most famous examples of this was GameStop, when users of the subreddit r/wallstreetbets on social platform Reddit triggered a short squeeze on the stock, after finfluencer Keith Gill (also known on YouTube as Roaring Kitty) shared his investment advice to buy GameStop stock. Millions of users viewed this content, and their stock purchases pushed up the price by 1,500% over two weeks. Stock recommendations can come from anywhere, and while it is not illegal to share stock market opinions, doing so can lead to some regulatory gray areas.

Regulatory landscape and compliance issues Traditional investment advisors must follow specific regulations set by the SEC and obtain a qualification before they can be registered as practicing advisors. They are also beholden to several fiduciary responsibilities for their clients, such as the duty to provide the best advice for their clients. These regulations serve to protect consumers from predatory advisors and maintain integrity within the profession. By contrast, a finfluencer can be any person off the street who wants to upload a financial opinion to a social platform. As such, there are no current regulations that specifically address finfluencer content, leaving them to set their own guidelines. While many finfluencers may choose to follow the tenets of fiduciary responsibility to their viewers, others may not be as compliant. One area that has been legislated over is the requirement for influencers to disclose when they have been paid for a piece of promotional content, such as labelling a video with "#ad." However, this does not always happen and finfluencers are no exception: The CFA Institute's 2024 report found that only 20% of finfluencer content that contained recommendations was labelled with any kind of disclosure, while only 53% of promotional content contained a disclosure. Finfluencers may also be recommending products that they benefit from selling, rather than purely due to performance. For example, if they have a partnership with a company, they might receive payment for every new customer they get to enroll with the company, which can leave viewers vulnerable to manipulation and potential financial loss. Not all compliance issues come from willful manipulation. A finfluencer could cause harm to a company's reputation or stock value through peddling misinformation, whether intentionally or not. Even if they apologize, this could cause long-lasting damage. However, in extreme cases of this kind of market manipulation, finfluencers can be – and have been – prosecuted for stock manipulation schemes.

Benefits and risks for followers Finfluencers can provide a useful service for people looking to learn more about personal finance, offering several clear benefits, including the following: Improved accessibility, since content is free and readily available.

Diverse perspectives that cater to different financial backgrounds and wealth levels.

Entry-level guidance that lets people dip their toes into investing, before they commit to paying an advisor.

A more entertaining and engaging way to participate in retail investing. There are also risks, however: Finfluencers may promote certain actions through partnerships or other paid opportunities rather than through purely independent recommendations.

The content may include misinformation, especially if the finfluencer themself is still new to the industry.

New trends in personal finance may be pushed to drive views and gain followers, rather than because of sound economic performance. Ultimately, it's important that followers remember that recommendations are just suggestions, not a guarantee of performance.